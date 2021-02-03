Many people who have adopted an animal return a second time to rescue another pet. The second adoption is usually to provide companionship to the first animal in the home. This was the case for Tèa Jensen and Martin Jencka of Santa Fe.
“We adopted Ares from the Santa Fe animal shelter last summer and knew this would be a good time to welcome in a second dog, mainly to get a friend for him,” Jensen said.
“I had been looking at the Santa Fe animal shelter website for a while, keeping an eye out for a dog we thought would get along with Ares. When I saw Kepler’s picture, he was so cute and he had eyebrows that kind of matched Ares, so I felt drawn to him,” she said.
The couple made an appointment to visit with the 25-pound black and tan Chihuahua mix.
“When we first met Kelper, he was so sweet. He immediately walked up to our feet, sat down, and looked up at us, wanting attention. We brought Ares with us, and they sniffed each other over and just seemed fine together,” Jensen said.
A few weeks have passed since the adoption, and Jensen says the two dogs are inseparable.
“If they are not having very loud conversations that sound like they are talking as they play, they are snuggled up together,” she said. “Kepler is extremely loving and cuddly and has been enjoying the many walks and hikes. He is also the most laid back dog I have ever known."
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Minnie is a cute, 2-year-old mixed-breed dog who weighs 60 pounds. Minnie is playful, sweet and loves to meet other dogs. She is a delight and has been waiting almost six months to be adopted.
Jerry is a sweet and very handsome buff-colored cat. Jerry is 3 years old and weighs 13 pounds. He enjoys posing for closeups and readily approaches people.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Edward is a 10-month-old cat with the most adorably plaintive face and excellent ear tufts. He’s curious, cute, social and sweet. Edward is available for adoption for $30 and he is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and dewormed.
Besos, a 3-year-old dog, has been living with a foster family and they have praise for her: house and leash trained, she loves kids and other pets and is cozy and snuggly when she’s inside.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
The Horse Shelter: Ria is a 29-year-old bay mare who is halter trained and stands for the farrier and vet. She is easy to handle and ready to go to a new home as a companion horse.
Ria’s adoption fee is $250. For more information, call 505-471-6179 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
Felines & Friends: Aubergine is a sweet, gentle and outgoing cat who loves to meow. She gets along with other cats and enjoys attention, including brushing. She would make a great companion cat and would love all the affection she can receive. Aubergine is about 6 years old and can be seen by appointment.
Little Man is a sweet cat who gets along with other cats. However, he would probably be quite happy to be a one and only. He loves to be held and will purr for hours. He is about 15 years old and has tested positive for FIV. His blood work indicated that he has some kidney disease, which can be addressed with a low-phosphorus diet. He can be seen by appointment.
For more information, visit fandfnm.org.
