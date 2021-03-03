Santa Fe Cats seeks volunteers

The Santa Fe Cats shelter is run by Felines & Friends on Tano Road and is looking for some help.

To volunteer, fill out an application at www.fandfnm.org or email adoptions@fandfnm.org.

Santa Fe animal shelter offers cat training classes

Why train your cat? Unlike dogs, cats aren't known for their trainability.

It's possible to train a kitten with practice. Toilet training, stopping unwanted behaviors, teaching cats to become more sociable and getting them to go into a cat carrier are possible. 

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is offering two workshops, "Learn to Clicker Train Your Cat," at 2:30 p.m. March and 11 a.m. March 14.

Clicker training helps to reduce aggression and is perfect for cats who are bored or who have pent-up energy. Cats quickly understand a positive reinforcement system and learn what behaviors are acceptable and which are not.

The workshops will be held via Zoom video conferencing and are $35 to join. 

To register, visit sfhumaneSociety.org/training.

