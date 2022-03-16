Santa Fe animal shelter waives fees on some dogs
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society through Sunday is waiving adoption fees on dogs age 5 months and up and taking $100 off puppies. The promotion does not include shelter heroes.
The animal shelter has teamed with North Shore Animal League America for Tour for Life 2022, in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.
The adoption process is still the same. Potential adopters will be required to complete an adoption survey and counseling.
For more information or to see adoptable animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
‘Pet Chat’ to discuss house rabbits, guinea pigs
Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will discuss house rabbits, which can be litter box trained, and guinea pigs. The pair will also discuss trim pets’ nails.
This week’s guest includes Ginny Greninger and Palin Wiltshire, two longtime house rabbit advocates.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Santa Fe animal shelter holds kitten supply drive
Hundreds of kittens and puppies are born every spring and summer and are brought to animal shelters that often struggle to have enough resources to support them. Last year, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society helped over 500 kittens and puppies, with the majority arriving in the spring.
People are invited to help out with their 2022 Kitten Season Supply Drive by donating food, supplies and money.
The shelter hopes to collect kitten milk, special dry and wet food, puppy pads and nurser kits. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Puppies have to be at least eight weeks old and kittens need to weigh 2 pounds before they are available for adoption.
