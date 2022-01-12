The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has waived adoption fees for dogs 5 months and older on Monday on what would have been entertainer Betty White's 100th birthday.
The shelter is honoring the legacy of White, who was a longtime animal advocate and supporter of shelter animals during her lifetime. The shelter is also participating in the Betty White Challenge, a social media challenge that encourages fans to donate to their local animal shelter.
"Betty White has inspired for many reasons, and her commitment to helping animals was certainly one of them," said Murad Kirdar, public relations officer for the shelter. "I think she would be thrilled that, even after her passing, she's still helping animals in need."
The shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road will hold its fee-waived adoption event from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday. The shelter also will have some surprises in honor of White on its social media channels.
"This is an excellent opportunity for people to support animals in need in their community, either by donating or adopting, in honor of Betty White and the decades of work she did for homeless and unwanted animals," Kirdar said.
Fee-waived adoptions include spaying of neutering, a microchip and vaccinations. Shelter heroes are excluded from the waiver event.
All potential adopters must complete an in-person adoption counseling session. A city or county license fee will apply.
White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, adored animals and used her star power to help as many as she could. To donate to the Santa Fe animal shelter in honor of Betty White, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
'Pet Chat' explores what to do if a pet goes missing
Do you know what to do if your pet runs away? This week, Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi introduces listeners to a group in Santa Fe whose mission is finding lost animals and reuniting them with their family.
Members of the volunteer group Team Frijoles share the critical first steps to take if a pet goes missing. Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM and streams at SantaFe.com.
Española Humane to host vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 27 at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County, part of northern Santa Fe County and nearby pueblos will receive free vaccinations thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative. The event will be held at the shelter’s Española clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash all cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for nominal fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics are aimed at keeping pets healthy in the community. Petco Love's national vaccination initiative is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
