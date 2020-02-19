The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will hold its fee-waived adoption event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the shelter's main campus, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
"We are hoping to ease the population in the dog and cat kennels by waiving the adoption fee at the shelter and making it possible for everyone to adopt a furry friend," shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said.
The shelter has more than 90 animals waiting to find homes. As an open-admission, no-kill shelter, it continues to receive animals daily.
"Our fee-waived adoption event will allow us to have more kennels just in time for the warmer season when intake of animals increases," Kirdar said.
All dogs and cats adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and come with one month of pet insurance and a bag of food. People must complete an in-person adoption counseling survey per the shelter's usual process.
For more information on available animals, visit sfhumanesociety.org.
