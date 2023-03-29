Santa Fe animal shelter waives adoption fees

Santa Fe shelter asking for donations for kittens, puppies
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is asking for donations and supplies to help with its Kitten and Puppy Supply Drive as the staff anticipates an influx of newborn kittens and puppies. The New Hope foster program provides around-the-clock lifesaving care. Last year, the shelter helped 500 baby animals.
The shelter is asking for monetary donations as well as supplies including kitten milk, special dry and wet food, puppy pads and nurser kits. Visit sfhumanesociety.org to shop on the shelter’s Amazon and Chewy wish lists or consider becoming a foster provider with New Hope at newhope@sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane to be at Petsense with pet adoptions
Española Humane will offer reduced adoption fees from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive, Espanola.
Kittens and puppies are available for an adoption fee of $10 while fees on adult pets are waived. All adopted pets come with a bag of pet food, treats and toys. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
My Little Horse Listener is a Santa Fe nonprofit dedicated to the development of safe relationships between horses and young people.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair talk to My Little Horse Listener founder and leader Liz Delfs as she explains how two miniature horses, a miniature donkey and a miniature mule help rebuild relationships.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.