A story to begin: A single mom with three kids, two dogs and a tight budget. One of their dogs, Magnus, ate a towel. The mom rushed Magnus to an emergency veterinarian and was told the prognosis was grim and it would cost over $4,000 for surgery.
The family could not afford the treatment. So, out of options, the mom decided the only thing she could do was take Magnus to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and surrender him.
The family contacted the shelter and made an appointment to bring Magnus in. The shelter’s Community Assistance for Santa Fe Animals program kicked in.
The goal is to help the family keep Magnus rather than put him in the shelter.
The shelter’s plan was to perform the surgery and pay for it with donated funds. The surgery was successful and Magnus recuperated at the shelter and returned home to his family. Best possible solution.
The tale of Magnus and his family points to the new direction the Santa Fe animal shelter is taking.
CASA aims to reduce the number of animals that come to the shelter by helping people keep their pets. Second, is to reduce the time animals are at the shelter.
Remember, it is traumatic for a family dog or a stray to find him or herself in a shelter in a kennel. Currently, around 40% of the animals that come to the shelter are “owner surrendered.”
It all starts with a plan for each animal.
Each animal has a story and reason for being surrendered.
Some, like Magnus, are brought to the shelter because a family can’t afford a veterinarian bill.
Others because a living situation has changed, for example, a new “no pets” rule or a move.
Then there is not being able to afford food for the pet. And, of course, there are behavioral issues.
The shelter tries — without causing guilt — to understand the situation and put a plan in place for each animal that increases the chances of the animal staying in a home.
For example, if it’s a problem with the cost of food, the shelter has a food bank. (In December, over 8,000 pounds of food was distributed to 243 animals.) If it’s a behavioral issue, the shelter can recommend online resources to address problems. The shelter can cover veterinarian expenses. (In January, the shelter covered more than $3,000 in medical costs.)
To access CASA, the request is that instead of people just showing up with a pet at the shelter’s door, the staff asks people to call (505-983-4309, ext. 1606) and make an appointment. In doing so, all the shelter’s resources can be accessed to help develop a plan.
If people are trying to read between the lines and conclude the shelter is not accepting some pets, that’s wrong. The shelter staff is there for every animal. To reiterate: The shelter is always there to take pets when necessary. (Sixty percent of the animals at the shelter are strays.)
The simple request is to call and make an appointment to receive help for an animal or to drop off an animal. (Go to sfhumanesociety.org for details.)
It’s essential to keep in mind the other goal: shortening the length of time any animal is at the shelter. Having the time and resources to put together a plan for each intake, surrendered or stray, is vital in making that happen.
We can all agree surrendering a beloved pet to a shelter is traumatic for people and pets
We can also agree doing everything possible to keep the pet with a family is an important priority.
The mission of the shelter is to partner with animal owners and the community to make it happen. We need to rethink of the shelter as not a warehouse for unwanted animals but rather a community center dedicated to helping individuals and families keep their pets where they belong; at home.
So. CASA has been in place for six months. It’s new and growing.
It is the future of community-based animal care.
And the key word is community. So, as animal lovers, we can embrace it and help all Santa Fe animals flourish.