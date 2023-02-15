A story to begin: A single mom with three kids, two dogs and a tight budget. One of their dogs, Magnus, ate a towel. The mom rushed Magnus to an emergency veterinarian and was told the prognosis was grim and it would cost over $4,000 for surgery.

The family could not afford the treatment. So, out of options, the mom decided the only thing she could do was take Magnus to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society and surrender him.

The family contacted the shelter and made an appointment to bring Magnus in. The shelter’s Community Assistance for Santa Fe Animals program kicked in.