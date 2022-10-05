Driving Change through Art.jpg

Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society unveiled its second annual 'Driving Change Through Art.' The new pieces line the shelter's driveway.

 Courtesy photo

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at three locations with adoptable animals.

The shelter will be at the First Friday event at Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts, at 1590 B Pacheco St., from 1 to 4 pm. Friday. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the team will be at Daisy’s Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the team will be at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.

