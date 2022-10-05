The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at three locations with adoptable animals.
The shelter will be at the First Friday event at Ralph T. Coe Center for the Arts, at 1590 B Pacheco St., from 1 to 4 pm. Friday. From noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, the team will be at Daisy’s Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the team will be at Teca Tu in the DeVargas Center. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane to be at Petco; fees reduced on pets
Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s special adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. All kittens and puppies will be available for a $25 adoption fee and adult pet fees are waived. The special adoption pricing is thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters adoption event.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Horse Shelter’s open house set for Saturday in Cerrillos
The Horse Shelter opens its doors to visitors for its second annual open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Cerrillos.
The fall celebration includes facility tours and is geared for family fun, education, riding demonstrations and meeting and petting rescue horses. People can learn about the shelter’s programs and get involved with training, volunteer support and adoption programs.
‘Pet Chat’ to discuss fun run for charity, pet food puzzles
This week, Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi will discuss the family-fun event Santa Fe Zombie Run on Oct. 23 to support the Street Homeless Animal Project. The pair will also discuss the benefits of using food puzzles over bowls and Dr. Michelle Salob will talk about guinea pigs.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.
Santa Fe animal shelter unveils new art display
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society unveiled its second annual “Driving Change Through Art” exhibit, which is displayed on easels lining the shelter’s driveway.
Each painting, made by local and national artists, is an interpretation of a family’s pet. Earlier this year, the shelter sought people who wanted to see their pet redesigned by volunteer artists to raise funds for the shelter.
“Driving Change Through Art” features 12 brightly colored animal murals and is on display at the animal shelter, 100 Caja Del Rio Road.