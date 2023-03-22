The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will be holding mobile pet adoptions from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org
S.F. animal shelter holds supply drive
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is asking for the public’s help with its Kitten & Puppy Supply Drive.
The shelter hopes to collect kitten and puppy supplies, including kitten milk, special dry and wet food, puppy pads, nurser kits and money.
The shelter is also seeking foster families for kitten season.
Last year, the animal shelter helped over 500 newborns, with the majority of the kittens and puppies arriving in the spring.
Española Humane to be at Petsense
In honor of National Waffle Day, adopted pets will go home with waffle-flavored treats at an Española Humane adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 1506 N. Riverside Drive, Española.
The event spotlights puppies and kittens, along with other foster pets.
Puppies and kittens will be available for an adoption fee of $10 while adoption fees on adult pets are waived. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Española Humane will be at Los Alamos Student Center Building No. 2 at the University of New Mexico-Los Alamos campus, 4000 University Drive, Los Alamos, with kittens, puppies and foster dogs in honor of National Puppy Day.
Kittens and puppies will be available for a $10 adoption fee while fees are waived on adult dogs. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Adopted pets will go home with a complimentary bag of food and toys.
Author and animal advocate Natalie Bovis has a new book centered around drinking in the company of their dogs. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, hear about the book, Drinking With My Dog: The Canine Lovers’ Cocktail Book, and learn how to make a Bruiser’s Cosmo.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM and streams on SantaFe.com.
Bald eagle recovers from eye surgery
A bald eagle who underwent cataract surgery is on display at the New Mexico Wildlife Center.
Dyami was shown off March 11
at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Day at the Española center. He arrived at the center in 2017 from the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
Last year, the facility’s veterinarian discovered Dyami had a cataract in his left eye and was developing another in the right eye. Dyami was examined by Nancy McLean, a veterinary ophthalmologist in Albuquerque, who has experience in avian ophthalmology and surgery.
Dyami received a double cataract surgery at the VCA Veterinary Care Hospital and Referral Center in Albuquerque. The surgery was funded through donations.
Trainer Raelynn Archuleta has been working with Dyami for several months and showed him off to people March 11.