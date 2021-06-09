After 15 months, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is relaunching its volunteer program to help further its commitment to supporting animals, saving lives and spreading compassion.
The shelter halted the program during the pandemic to reduce the number of people at the shelter. The staff has been working double duty as dog walkers, cat socializers and more to fulfill the duties that were left vacant by volunteers.
Volunteers can get more information at sfhumanesociety.org.
Santa Fe kitten adoption event is Saturday
Española Humane will be at Marty’s Meals in Santa Fe from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday for a kitten adoption event.
The event is at 506 W. Cordova Road. All kittens are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an account. Adoptions are processed online.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Espanola Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities.
