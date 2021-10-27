With cold weather here, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society needs twin- and full-size dog comforters and blankets, along with doghouses.
No electric, crochet or needlepoint blankets. Everything will need to be machine washable.
The shelter’s community outreach program is also looking for to help those who need better outdoor shelter for their animals. The community outreach program helps residents strengthen the bond with their pets through education, spay or neuter incentives, behavior training help and improving a dog’s outdoor living situation, which includes help with providing doghouses.
If you would like to donate any of these items, bring them by the shelter from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.
Halloween pet costume contest set at adoption event
A Halloween costume contest will highlight an Española Humane adoption event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Santa Fe Petco, along with treats and giveaways.
The pet adoption event and Halloween party will be held in front of the store, 2006 Cerrillos Road. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Prizes will be offered to the best pet costume contest for both dogs and cats.
Other treats and giveaways will be available for adopters and their pets. Photos are available for all who stop by and for those who appear in costume.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process, and for more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Española Humane hosts free vaccination clinic
Española Humane will provide free vaccinations Friday for Rio Arriba County area pets.
The free vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new national vaccination initiative.
Altered pets will receive free vaccinations. Española Humane’s goal is to vaccinate 500 pets. The clinic will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Espanola, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. No appointment is necessary. All dogs must be on a leash and all cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered Rio Arriba County pets are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too. The fee is $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines are the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Flea and tick medication is available for an additional fee, along with heartworm testing and prevention.
For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Española Humane at EspanolaHumane.org.
