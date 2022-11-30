The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, for the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event.

Adoption fees on animals have been waived while puppies and kittens are $25 through Dec. 11.

“With so many people taking time off from work and school, December can be a great time to adopt and get a new pet acclimated to your home and family,” said Murad Kirdar, shelter spokesman. “Pets are a lifelong commitment, and the holidays are a wonderful time to consider expanding your family and sharing love with a shelter pet in need.”

