Rosie lets her owners Walt and Dauna Howerton of Santa Fe know she's been patient waiting to play with that ball. Rosie is 8 years old and was found eight years ago by the Howertons at Española Humane.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, for the Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event.
Adoption fees on animals have been waived while puppies and kittens are $25 through Dec. 11.
“With so many people taking time off from work and school, December can be a great time to adopt and get a new pet acclimated to your home and family,” said Murad Kirdar, shelter spokesman. “Pets are a lifelong commitment, and the holidays are a wonderful time to consider expanding your family and sharing love with a shelter pet in need.”
Animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and have age appropriate vaccinations. For more information or to see adoptable animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org
Teca-Tu hosts kitten adoption event
Felines & Friends is hosting a Home Fur the Holidays adoption event for kittens from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teca Tu.
There will be dozens of fresh from foster care kittens ready for adoption. To learn more, apply for adoption or browse kitten bios, visit FandFnm.org.
Española Humane reduces adoption fees
Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, is offering fee-waived adoptions through Dec. 11 for cats and dogs older than 5 months, and $10 for shelter kittens and puppies. Fees at off-site locations may vary.
The promotion is part of Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters — Holiday Hope event.
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair discuss holiday gifts for pets with guest Laurie Wilson. She is the owner of Teca Tu — a Pawsworthy Pet Emporium, and she will share what’s hot this holiday season. Plus, pet insurance, do you need it?
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show can also be found at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Dew Paws plan Dec. 10 event in Eldorado
Dew Paws Rescue will hold an adoption event from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at La Tienda in Eldorado. The event will be held at the True Value building and will feature cats, kittens, dogs and puppies ready for adoption.
100 days and counting for Lisbeth
Lisbeth is a gorgeous, primarily black shepherd mix with a unique eye. She is desperately looking for a home of her own.
At the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society for over 100 days, Lisbeth gets along with other dogs and is learning to trust people all over again.
Weighing 60 pounds, Lisbeth and her pointy ears enjoys her daily walks and exploring her surroundings. Visit sfhumanesociety.org or call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, for more information.