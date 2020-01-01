The Santa Fe Animal Shelter will offer two new community classes in January, “What Did That Dog Just Say?” and “Dog Myths: Get the Facts.” Both classes are free to the public and will be held at the shelter’s main campus. “What Did That Dog Just Say,” is a lecture-style class and will be held on Sunday, Jan 12, at 2 pm. Is your dog being stubborn or dominant? Are they scared or guilty?
Learn how to read dog body language and understand what’s really going on inside your dog. Find out why dogs do what they do and what stress looks like in your dog. Understanding dog body language keeps interactions safe and helps you positively influence your dog’s behavior.
Register for this free class at bit.ly/dogsaywhat. “Dog Myths: Get the Facts” will be held Jan. 26 at 2 pm. Learn the truth about the most common dog myths and why it’s good to be in the know. Does my dog know who the pack leader is? Was that dog abused? Does breed really matter? Learn what science has to say about these dog debates and how understanding the facts can improve your relationship with your dog. Register for this free class at bit.ly/sfasdogfacts
