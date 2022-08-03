The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society reduced animal adoption fees 50 percent during a monthlong national campaign called “Clear the Shelters.” The shelter has been at capacity for over a year. The campaign is in conjunction with NBC Universal and Telemundo New Mexico.
Española Humane is offering free adoptions of adult pets through August to reduce overcrowding. In addition, adoption fees for kittens and puppies are reduced to $25.
All pets are altered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with heartworm testing and free heartworm medication.
The shelter is at 108 Hamm Parkway, Española. Call 505-753-8662 or visit espanolahumane.org.
Franti hosts benefit concert for Española Humane
Tickets remain available for musicians Michael Franti & Spearhead concert Friday at Fort Marcy Ballpark to celebrate Española Humane’s
30th anniversary.
General admission is $41 and VIP tickets are $76, which allows access to the front section of the park. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are available online at tinyurl.com/39yjf5bh or by phone through Hold My Ticket at 505-886-1251.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Lawn and low-back camping-style chairs are allowed, along with blankets. Food vendors will be available. For more information, visit
S.F. animal shelter seeks volunteers to clean dog park
Due to recent rain, some weeds at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s public dog park stand 4 feet tall, and the facility operators are asking for the public’s help cutting back the growth. Cleanup is slated from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the dog park. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves and rakes.
“We have our team out there, but the weeds keep growing, so now we are asking for everyone’s help to combat these pesky plants,” said Murad Kirdar, shelter spokesperson.
Dog fashion show slated for Saturday in Española
A dog fashion show will highlight a multishelter event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petsense, 1506 Riverside Drive, Española.
The adoption event features puppies, kittens, dogs and cats from Española Humane and
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
People are encouraged to register their dogs at 1 p.m. for the fashion show, which will start at 2 p.m. Participating dogs will walk the red carpet and compete for prizes, organizers said.
Railyard summer movie event allows well-behaved dogs
Movie night with people’s dogs is 8 p.m. Saturday in the Santa Fe Railyard. The film Dog, about a dog named Lulu and Army Ranger Briggs, played by Channing Tatum, who race down the Pacific Coast with nonstop comedy and drama.
Moviegoers are encouraged to bring blankets and picnic or visit food trucks. The event is free, and only well-behaved dogs are invited. The event is presented by AMP Concerts, Teca Tu and the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
‘Pet Chat’ discusses cats
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair welcome cat expert, behaviorist Molly DeVoss.
She works with cat owners and veterinarians to reduce stress animals may feel associated with veterinary visits. She will share tips on how to get a cat into a cat carrier.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260AM and 103.7 FM.