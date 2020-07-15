More people have adopted pets since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this year, and with training facilities still at a minimum, the Santa Fe animal shelter is offering virtual training sessions.
The shelter’s training team will offer classes starting Friday and another July 21, both aimed at puppy training and run for six weeks.
People who have recently adopted a puppy can attend one of the classes via Zoom. A 50 percent discount is also available for people that adopted from another shelter or rescue in New Mexico.
The classes will focus on good manners, including sitting, waiting, paying attention and walking on a leash.
For more information,visit bit.ly/sfastraining.
Read labels when applying flee medication
Shelter veterinarians at Española Humane are urging pet owners to be cautious with flea treatment after a cat almost died.
Pete the cat was recently surrendered to the shelter with severe and mysterious muscle tremors, agitation and stumbling. Upon examination, a veterinarian found no reason for the condition except a thin streak of fur that appeared to be oily.
Pete was suffering chemical toxicity from a flea-and-tick medication formulated for dogs, not cats.
Topical insecticides not meant for cats are one of the most reported cat toxins because felines have a liver that can’t metabolize them.
The veterinarian was able to successfully detox Pete. He now has a new Mohawk hairstyle and a loving family.
Make sure to check medications to ensure they are safe for your pet. For more information about animals and poisons, visit ASPCA's Animal Poison Control at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control.
