The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society is offering online puppy and adult dog training classes. 

People who have recently adopted a dog may attend several virtual training classes held over Zoom. The cost is $200 for six one-hour courses with a $50 discount if the dog was adopted from a pet shelter or rescue.

The Puppy Life Skills class begins April 18 and will focus on basic good manners, including sitting, waiting, paying attention, walking on a leash and more. Essential Life Skills, classes start April 3 and April 12, is designed for adolescent and adult dogs.

For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org/training.

