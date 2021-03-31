The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society is offering online puppy and adult dog training classes.
People who have recently adopted a dog may attend several virtual training classes held over Zoom. The cost is $200 for six one-hour courses with a $50 discount if the dog was adopted from a pet shelter or rescue.
The Puppy Life Skills class begins April 18 and will focus on basic good manners, including sitting, waiting, paying attention, walking on a leash and more. Essential Life Skills, classes start April 3 and April 12, is designed for adolescent and adult dogs.
For more information, visit sfhumanesociety.org/training.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.