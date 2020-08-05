The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues with more online training classes aimed at puppies, kids and life skills for dogs.
People who have recently adopted a puppy or a dog from a New Mexico shelter can attend a training class at the Santa Fe shelter at a 50 percent off special.
Puppy classes focus on basic good manners, including sitting, waiting, paying attention and walking on a leash. Essential Skills for Dogs is for dogs older than five months. Learning Games for Kids and Dogs is designed to teach a dog tricks and skills.
For more information about online training classes, visit bit.ly/sfastraining.
Fur Fest receives donation
The Fur Fest, which starts at 7 p.m. Thursday, kicks off with $50,000 in matching funds, thanks to dozens of donors with Española Humane, festival organizers say.
The virtual event, which will livestream at www.espanolahumane.org, features the film Zelda’s Miraculous Journey, which follows a young foster pup to her forever home.
“For every dollar donated, it will be matched thanks to our incredible supporters,” said Bridget Lindquist, the shelter’s director, who will also emcee the event. The fundraising goal of $100,000 will help support the shelter’s animal-welfare programs in northern Santa Fe and Rio Arriba counties and neighboring pueblos of Santa Clara, San Ildefonso and Ohkay Owingeh.
The presentation celebrates the shelter’s work and its impact. The shelter continues its work despite the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adoptions this summer are above last year’s rates, with more than 575 adoptions from March through June.
Espanola Humane recently achieved Charity Navigator’s four-star rating for sound fiscal management and commitment to accountability and transparency. This the fifth year the nonprofit has been awarded the group’s highest rating.
For more information about the Fur Fest and how to help, visit www.espanolahumane.org.
