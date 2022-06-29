At the crowded Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society for Fourth of July weekend, kittens on Saturday and Sunday will be two for one, meaning when people adopt one kitten, they will get another one with no adoption fee.
On Monday, adoptions fees for all animals are $4. Also, from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, the shelter will offer free hot dogs. The Thaw Animal Hospital will provide free nail trims for dogs. Both events will go on in the adoption building at the shelter, with no appointment needed.
The day after July 4 is usually one of the busiest days for animal shelters due to fireworks scaring pets who flee the noise. Last year, the shelter received almost three dozen lost animals. Pet owners are encouraged to make sure their animals have their IDs and are microchipped.
The shelter provides engraved ID tags and will give free ones during the Independence Day promotions.
For more information and details, visit, SFHumaneSociety.org.
Tack sale set for 10 days at
Horse Shelter Resale Store
Beginning Friday, The Horse Shelter Resale Store, 821 W. San Mateo Road, is having a 10-day tack sale.
All tack is 25 percent off. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The store also carries apparel, art, jewelry, furniture, housewares and more. All proceeds go to The Horse Shelter.
Visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-954-1375.
Española Humane hosts
free, low-cost vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost vaccine clinic is set from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at Española Humane. The appointment-only event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos, and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative.
To make an appointment, call the clinic at 505-753-8662, ext. 111 or ext. 112.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for nominal fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care.
Another appointment-only clinic is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 15.
Santa Fe animal shelter will be in community this weekend
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at Daisy’s Holistic Health, 4056 Cerrillos Road, with puppies, dogs and giveaways from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. From noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, the team will be at Sol Sunday 2022 in the Railyard with adoptable animals. For more information or to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
‘Pet Chat’ to discuss pet first aid, planned shelter classes
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the show will discuss what to do if your dog starts choking or needs help in a medical emergency. Front Line Coalition and Pet Tech experts Kate Klasen and Malinda Malone discuss their classes, “Pet CPR & First Aid” and “What’s In Your Pet’s Food?” The classes will be held July 9-10 at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. Students will learn over 50 skills to be prepared in a pet emergency and discuss pet nutrition, including how to read a pet label. To learn more, visit thefrontlinecoalition.com.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.