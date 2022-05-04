The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is assisting people impacted by Northern New Mexico wildfires by housing displaced animals and providing food and other supplies.
The shelter is at maximum capacity; however, shelter officials have transferred some animals to Best Friends in Utah, making room for animals that have been evacuated due to wildfires. Shelter officials brought in almost two dozen dogs who were being housed temporarily at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds.
The shelter is offering dog and cat food, cat litter and cat kennels to transport animals. The shelter is at maximum capacity and officials hope more kennels will become available during the Empty the Shelter event.
During the Empty the Shelter event, adoptions fees are waived for most animals through May 15. Puppies and kittens are $25 and include spaying or neutering, microchipping and vaccinations.
To donate to pet owners who have been impacted by the wildfires, people may drip off food, litter and others supplies at the animal shelter. Monetary donations can be made at SFHumane
The shelter is also working with a pop-up shelter in Glorieta by providing evacuated pet owners with crates and kennels.
If people need assistance with pets or to temporarily house a cat, call the animal shelter’s admissions department, open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at 505-983-4309, ext. 1606.
Santa Fe Cats offers cat boarding to evacuees
Santa Fe Cats has space available to care for wildfire evacuees’ cats. For those without insurance reimbursement for pet boarding, a donation is appreciated. No cat will be turned away for lack of insurance or inability to donate.
Call Santa Fe Cats at 505-216-5141.
Española Humane Hosts Vaccine Clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County and pueblos, and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative.
No appointment is necessary, and dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for a fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The series of free and low-cost vaccination clinics are aimed at keeping pets healthy in the community.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a vaccine. An estimated 30 percent of pet owners do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventive care.
Española Humane to be at Santa Fe Plaza event
Foster puppies and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday during Life Link’s first Mental Health & Well-Being Community Festival on the Santa Fe Plaza.
The festival features live music, art making, sound healing and movement.
All adult pets are fee-waived and kittens and puppies are only $25 through May 15, thanks to Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters national adoption event. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Espanola Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities, and other ways to support the organization.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
‘Pet Chat’ discusses cats with expert
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, they talk to cat expert Molly DeVoss, a behaviorist and host of her own radio show about cats.
DeVoss is also a fear-free certified trainer, working with cat owners and veterinarians to reduce the stress animals often feel on veterinary visits. She will share tips on how to get a cat into a cat carrier.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sundays on 1260 AM and
103.7 FM.