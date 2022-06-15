The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society's "Black Tie Affair" continues with 50 percent off adoption fees for all animals.
The shelter is at capacity with almost a 150 available animals. Several puppies, from 2 months old, to kittens and older animals are available. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped, medically and behaviorally assessed and have age-appropriate vaccinations.
Española Humane waives adoption fees on adult dogs
Española Humane offers free adoptions on all adult dogs through June in an effort to open its kennels and help more animals this summer.
All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and come with heartworm testing and free heartworm medication.
The adoption event, dubbed Summer Stars, highlights the special nature of the adult dogs, 1 year and older, and the joy they can bring to families, said Karina Exell, the shelter’s director of operations. Adult dogs are generally calmer, more socialized and bond easily to family members than younger dogs — plus, people don’t have to deal with sharp puppy teeth.
The shelter, like many nationwide and in the state, is caring for a high number of pets in the kennels and in foster homes. Wildfires have taxed area shelters, and Española Humane took in more than 55 dogs and cats during the ongoing Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Wild. The shelter is bracing for more pets due to the Midnight Fire near El Rito.
With animal shelters and rescues running at capacity, an urgent plea for foster care has been issued. This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, they discuss the rewards and benefits of becoming a foster family.
Plus, the pair will discuss a report that says not only do pets have a significant positive impact on physical health, but companion animals also enhance mental health. And they discuss some recent social media posts about dogs off leash and a video of a coyote versus a cat.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m.Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.