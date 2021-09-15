In brief
S.F. shelter offers $50 dog adoptions
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society still has too many animals to care for and is offering a $50 adoption fee on dogs aged 6 months and older through September.
The dogs have their vaccinations, are spayed or neutered and are microchipped.
Visit sfhuamnesociety.org.
The Cat resale store hosts estate sale
The Santa Fe & Humane Societys resale store, The Cat Santa Fe, will host an estate from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Saturday to benefit homeless animals.
The estate sale, 2803 Calle Dulcinea, will include furniture, housewares, women’s clothing (Chico’s), furniture, tools, books, bookshelves, art, vintage electronics and more.
Face covering are required. For more information, visit www.sfhumanesociety.org.
Española Humane sets adoption event
Española Humane will have puppies and kittens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at an adoption event at Petco.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
To get a jumpstart on an adoption, people are urged to start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an account.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization. For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
