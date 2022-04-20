Santa Fe animal shelter offers $5 pet adoptions
Overcrowded conditions continue at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, leading to the return of the Spring into Love adoption event through May 1.
All adult animals, 5 months and older, are $5 to adopt, with kittens and puppies $25. The adoption fee includes spaying and neutering, microchipping and vaccinations. The promotion does not include shelter heroes.
Summer is usually the busiest time of year, according to the shelter, and the making room in the adoption center is a priority.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be PetSmart, 61 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.
The Spring into Love promotion, which includes $5 dogs and $25 puppies, will be a part of the event. Shelter heroes are excluded.
For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane at Violet Crown with adoptions
Española Humane will have pets at an adoption event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Violet Crown along with a movie screening.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The Bow Wow Film Fest starts at noon. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Española Humane in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Tickets may be purchased at santafe.violetcrown.com/movie/VC000024.
To get a jump-start on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org and create an account.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Española Humane, 108 Hamm Parkway.
Altered pets of residents in Española Humane’s service area, which includes Rio Arriba County, pueblos and communities in northern Santa Fe County, will receive free vaccinations, thanks to Petco Love’s national vaccination initiative.
No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets in the shelter’s service area are $10; residents outside of service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Other vaccines, including rabies, are available for nominal fees, along with flea and tick medication, heartworm testing and prevention and other services, including microchipping and nail trimming.
The clinic’s next vaccination date is May 6.
To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
'Pet Chat' to discuss dog bite prevention
With an estimated population of nearly 85 million dogs living in U.S. households, millions of people, most of them children, are bitten by dogs every year. This week’s Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi discusses dog bite prevention and how most bites are preventable.
Plus, if you already have a dog as part of your family and are interested in adopting a cat, the team provides tips on introducing them.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday at 3 p.m. Sunday on KRTC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Dew Paws Rescue to be in Eldorado on April 30
Dew Paws Rescue will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at La Tienda, 7 Caliente Road, at the True Value Hardware building.