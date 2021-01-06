January is National Train Your Dog Month and the Santa Fe animal shelter is offering training classes and online discussions.
Training and socializing dogs when they are young can reduce and prevent behavior problems.
Yhe shelter's online training classes include Community Connection, which has free lecture courses on topics such as Safer at Home Socialization, Best Way to Train and Why Does My Dog do That?
The shelter will also offer online group classes, including Puppy Life Skills and Essential Life Skills for older dogs.
New puppy classes begin Jan. 9, 11, and 24 and run six weeks. New puppy classes on Essential Life Skills start Jan. 31.
Pet owners can can ask questions of trainers. Registration is required. To view the classes and sign up visit, sfhumanesociety.org/training.
The shelter offers $50 off the registration fee for any animal that has been adopted.
The shelter will also produce free training tips on its Facebook page on Tuesdays.
Shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said some people are unable to handle a new dog's behavior issues. The classes are aimed at helping address those concerns so that the animals are not returned to the shelter.
