The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to celebrate 2022 with their $22 adoption promotion.
Most animals, over the age of 5 months, are $22 to adopt in January. The special does not include shelter heroes.
The shelter’s mobile adoption team will also be PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.
The promotion includes spaying or neutering, microchip, vaccinations.
For more information and to see available animals, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Advice on fixing bad dog behaviors
People who have recently adopted a dog and have behavioral issues, including aggression, fear, phobias or food guarding get advice on stopping the behavior on Pet Chat.
Erica Beckwith will share training techniques using force-free methods based on animal learning and behavior science.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com.
