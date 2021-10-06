The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is in immediate need of foster families to help with the increasing number of animals that have arrived at the shelter.
The facility is also preparing for the first cold snap of the fall, which is expected soon.
The urgent plea seeks foster caregivers to provide a temporary home for dogs above 50 pounds. A home setting — as opposed to a kennel — helps these animals feel relaxed, safe and loved. The shelter is in desperate need to put 25 dogs in a foster home this week. More than 100 animals at the shelter are still waiting homes.
The shelter provides supplies and medical care, so fosters only need to provide a safe, clean, warm and caring environment for a minimum of 30 days. For more information on being an immediate foster family, email NewHope@SFHumaneSociety.org.
Dealership holds annual pet adoption event
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will join Subaru of Santa Fe and ASPCA for the annual Subaru Love's Pets adoption event by offering fee-waived adoptions and $25 puppies and kittens at the dealership, 7511 Cerrillos Road, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Adoption fees will be waived for adult animals, 6 months and older, and puppies and kittens will be $25. The adoption process is still the same. Potential adopters will be required to complete an adoption survey and counseling. No appointment needed.
Española Humane offers fee-waived adoptions for adult pets
Española Humane main shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española, is offering fee-waived adoptions for adult cats and dogs, and $25 for kittens and puppies as part of the Bissell Pet Foundation’s national effort Empty the Shelters adoption event, which runs through Sunday.
All pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Find more details at espanolahumane.org.
PetSmart hosts Española Humane adoption event
Española Humane will bring puppies, kittens and foster dogs to a pet adoption event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Start the application process at espanolahumane.org. In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Wildlife center holding open house this weekend
The New Mexico Wildlife Center will host its annual open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The event will be packed with educational programs, animal encounters and fun kid-friendly activities. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids. The center is at 19 Wheat St. in Española.
