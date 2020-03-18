To ensure the health and safety of shelter employees, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society will limit many of its programs.
Adoptions will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays until further notice.
Behavior and training classes, as well as behavior house visits ,will be suspended. The Cat North and Cat South, the shelter’s resale stores, are closed.
“We are currently caring for over 150 animals, and we must take this step to reduce the risk of not having adequate staff to care for them,” shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said in a news release.
The shelter will continue to take in stray animals and allow owners to reclaim their pets. The Admissions Department as well as Thaw Animal Hospital will maintain normal operating hours.
The shelter asks that people surrendering animals call 505-983-4309, ext. 1606.
The shelter will offer dog and cat food to people that are struggling to feed their pets. Pet food will be available at the main campus, 100 Caja Del Rio Road, while supplies last.
People who would like to help support the shelter can donate at sfhumanesociety.org or by giving donations at the shelter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.