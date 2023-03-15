Hundreds of kittens and puppies are born every spring and summer and are brought to animal shelters that often struggle to have enough resources to support them. Last year, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society helped over 500 baby animals, with the majority arriving in the spring. The public is invited to help with the shelter’s 2023 Kitten & Puppy Supply Drive by donating food, supplies and money.
Murad Kirdar, public relations officer of the shelter, said supplies are needed now.
“March through September is the typical time of year when felines reproduce, and during this time, hundreds of orphaned and underage kittens will rely on our New Hope Department [foster program] for the around-the-clock care they need to survive,” Kirdar said.
The shelter hopes to collect kitten and puppy supplies, including kitten milk, special dry and wet food, puppy pads. The shelter also seeks foster families. “If we can provide our fosters with all the essential items, all they need to do is care and love the little kittens and puppies until they are old enough to move to adoptions,” said Kirdar.
Puppies must be at least 8 weeks old, and kittens must weigh 2 pounds before being spayed or neutered before adoption. Supporters may visit SFHumaneSociety.org for specific needs and items.
Española Humane to be at Petco on Saturday
Española Humane is celebrating spring with am adoption event where those who wear green may adopt a pet for $5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road. Those who don’t wear green may adopt a kitten or puppy for $10; adoption fees are waived on adult dogs. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
Donation drive to benefit Española Humane
A donation drive organized by a Santa Fe real estate company aims to “show the love” to Española Humane by helping the nonprofit with pet food, toys and blankets.
“There’s a lot of mouths to feed and pets to keep comfortable,” said organizers of Barker Realty’s Show the Love Community Donation Drive. “Last year, they found homes for nearly 4,000 cats and dogs. We hope to raise as many dog and cat food, treats, toys, pet beds, towels, blankets and supplies as possible. The need is great.”
The donation drive runs through March 31. People are asked to drop items off at the company’s office, 530 S. Guadalupe St.
Adoptions offered for $25 at Santa Fe animal shelter
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is teaming up with North Shore Animal League America for Tour for Life. Through Sunday, adoptions are $25, including puppies and kittens. Shelter heroes are excluded from the promotion.
In addition, a shelter team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday with dogs of all ages. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
S.F. animal shelter CEO to be on ‘Pet Chat’
Jack Hagerman, CEO of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, discusses a new program to help keep animals in their home and out of the shelter on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi. Plus, post-pandemic, Hagerman shares his thoughts on why animal shelters struggle with higher admission rates and the crisis-level veterinarian shortage.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.