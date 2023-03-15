Hundreds of kittens and puppies are born every spring and summer and are brought to animal shelters that often struggle to have enough resources to support them. Last year, the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society helped over 500 baby animals, with the majority arriving in the spring. The public is invited to help with the shelter’s 2023 Kitten & Puppy Supply Drive by donating food, supplies and money.

Murad Kirdar, public relations officer of the shelter, said supplies are needed now.

“March through September is the typical time of year when felines reproduce, and during this time, hundreds of orphaned and underage kittens will rely on our New Hope Department [foster program] for the around-the-clock care they need to survive,” Kirdar said.