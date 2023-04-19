Teca Tu will be hosting April Showers Bring May Meowers, a Felines & Friends adoption event and kitten shower, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the DeVargas Center. Cats will be available for adoption. Shower gifts will be collected to help the multitude of newborn kittens already in Felines & Friends’ care.
Kitten milk replacement, miracle nipples, canned kitten food, heating sources, neonate comfort sources and small pet pens are especially needed.
Española Humane hosts vaccine clinic
A free and low-cost walk-in vaccine clinic is set for Thursday at Española Humane.
Altered pets of residents in Rio Arriba and Santa Fe counties will receive free vaccinations. The event will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered pets are $20 each. Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative include DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
‘Pet Chat’ focuses on volunteers
Whether they give baths to dirty animals, foster underage kittens or puppies, take dogs for their walks, or help with laundry or offsite events, volunteers are the center of so many animal welfare organizations. On Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi this week, they celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week.
Hear from two longtime Santa Fe volunteers, Mary Anne Ryan and Lisa Phifer, and why they are passionate about giving their time.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams on SantaFe.com.
Española Humane to be at Petco
Española Humane will bring pets of all ages to an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
Foster kittens and puppies will be available for reduced adoption fees, while all adult dogs have adoption fees waived. All pets will go home with a sample bag of pet food, treats and toys from donors. All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.