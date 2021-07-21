The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a blood drive with Vitalant from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the shelter's parking lot, 100 Caja Del Rio Road.
Donors may schedule an appointment online to save time, but walk-ins are welcome. Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh 110 pounds and be in generally good health. Visit bit.ly/sfasbd725 to reserve a spot.
Santa Fe shelter waives adoption fees due to overcrowding
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is waiving pet adoption fees from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road, to deal with overcrowding.
Over the past 30 days, more than 530 animals have come into the shelter. The shelter has over 90 puppies and dogs available for adoption and over 30 kittens and cats ready for a new home.
The adoption process is the same. Potential adopters are required to complete an in-person adoption counseling. A city or county license fee may apply.
All the animals adopted from the shelter are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
Visit sfhumanesociety.org for more information.
Petco hosts Española Humane adoptions
Española Humane will have puppies and kittens from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at an adoption event in front of Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
All animals are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
To get a jumpstart on an adoption, start the application process at espanolahumane.org.
In addition to adoptions, the event features information on Española Humane, including foster and volunteer opportunities and other ways to support the organization.
For more information and to see adoptable pets, visit espanolahumane.org.
Funds raised for eagle's surgery
New Mexico Wildlife Center raised more than $4,000 cataract surgery for bald eagle Dyami.
The surgery is scheduled for for mid-August.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.