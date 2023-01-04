The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Price” adoption event through January to help alleviate overcrowding.
People looking to adopt a new pet may name the price they want to pay.
Shelter spokesman Murad Kirdar said new strategies are being implemented to provide the best care for the animals.
If people cannot adopt a pet, there is another way to help, Kirdar said. Being a foster family allows a dog a mental break from the hustle and bustle of the shelter environment and gives them a chance to decompress while living in a home.
“Many animals that come to the shelter are not used to the noise, strange smells, and small kennels, and they don’t do well here. It’s a scary environment for them,” said Kirdar. “A home environment provides the animal a place to relax and unwind.”
The Name Your Price promotion includes spaying or neutering, microchipping and vaccinations. For more information, visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane to be at Petco
Reduced adoption fees on puppies, kittens and adult dogs will highlight Española Humane’s adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 2006 Cerrillos Road, Santa Fe.
All pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
Foster kittens and puppies will be available for an adoption fee of $25 and fees are waived on adult pets.