The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is holding ints spring fundraiser and honoring people who help animals in need.
From foster families who bottle-feed hungry kittens to new adopters who open their homes to a dog or cat in need, these people help deliver brighter futures.
One of the featured stories on the shelter's website, sfhuamnesociety.org, is about a kitten named Mazie whose situation was so dire that it required multiple surgeries to save her life.
Mazie, a 7-month-old orange kitten, was transferred to the shelter from Clovis. She was born with a restricted esophagus, a dangerous condition that can cause food to become blocked short of the stomach and be life-threatening. The shelter's surgeons needed to work in sync.
The shelter has remained open every day during the pandemic.
Donations can be made on the website.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.