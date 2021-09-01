The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society continues to be at critical capacity, and is again waiving adoption fees on hopes of reducing the number of animals in its care.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, adoption fees are waived on all animals, regardless of breed and age, at the 100 Caja del Rio Road facility. All animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The adoption process is still the same. People will be required to complete an adoption survey and counseling. No appointments are necessary, but face coverings are required.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org. The shelter will be closed Monday for Labor Day.
From May through July, the shelter had 1,447 animals, including stray, injured and unwanted pets — more than 16 animals coming into its care ever day.
Española Humane seeks temporary homes for pets
With the eviction moratorium coming to an end, officials at Española Humane are expected an influx of pets, and are seeking people to temporarily help care for the animals.
Fostering a pet reduces shelter overcrowding and gives a cat or dog a less stressful environment in which to thrive.
Española Humane offers to provide all food, supplies and veterinary care to pets in foster care. Cats, dogs, senior pets, pets recovering from illness or injury, and pets who have been in the shelter for a long time, all need a foster lifeline — in addition to the pets whose families have been evicted.
See the pets available for foster at espanolahumane.org, where people can sign up to foster.
Adopters are also needed. People can also donate, volunteer and spread the word about the shelter’s pets.
