The biggest danger to pets when breathing wildfire smoke comes from fire particles, which can reach deep into the lungs and cause a variety of health issues from burning eyes to chronic congestion, according to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society.
Officials advise keeping pets inside and windows closed. Other tips:
* Keep bathroom breaks short.
* Avoid long walks and prolonged outdoor exercises.
* Keep pets hydrated.
* Watch for signs of respiratory stress and eye inflammation.
