The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society is hosting trivia night at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery.
The event starts at 6 p.m. and admission is $8 per person. Proceeds benefit the shelter's homeless animals.
Prizes include gift cards to restaurants and an overnight stay in Taos.
S.F. animal shelter offers $31 pet adoptions
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society is offer $31 pet adoptions on dogs over 6 months old. The Wag-O-Ween event continues through Oct. 31.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Humane reduces adoption fees
All adult dogs and cats are available for adoption for $10.31 through Oct. 31 at Española Humane in celebration of Halloween.
All pets are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and ready for loving families. All pets come with free microchips and are tested for heartworm.
The shelter will also have puppies, kittens and adult dogs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, Santa Fe.
Start the application process, and to see adoptable pets, visit at espanolahumane.org.
Española Humane offers free pet vaccines
Española Humane will provide free vaccinations for Rio Arriba County area altered pets. The vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's national vaccination initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines.
Española Humane’s goal is to vaccinate 500 pets through its spay/neuter clinics. Two walk-in October clinics will be held at the shelter’s clinic, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Oct. 29. No appointment is necessary. Dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in carriers.
Vaccines for unaltered Rio Arriba County pets are $10; residents outside of the service area are welcome, too: $10 for altered pets and $20 for unaltered pets. The shots are the DAPPv canine and HCP feline vaccines.
Flea and tick medication is available for an additional fee, along with heartworm testing and prevention.
For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Española Humane at EspañolaHumane.Org.
