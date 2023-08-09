The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is fundraising during August for its summer campaign. People are asked to help fund lifesaving treatments for animals in need. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org.

Santa Fe animal shelter joins Clear the Shelters

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has partnered with Hill's Pet Nutrition and NBC Universal during a national campaign to Clear the Shelters through Aug. 31. All adoptions will be pick-your-price.

