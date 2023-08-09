The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is fundraising during August for its summer campaign. People are asked to help fund lifesaving treatments for animals in need. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Santa Fe animal shelter joins Clear the Shelters
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society has partnered with Hill's Pet Nutrition and NBC Universal during a national campaign to Clear the Shelters through Aug. 31. All adoptions will be pick-your-price.
What does fresh food mean, and what's the difference between raw, freeze dried and gently cooked pet food?
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, Sandy Bosben, owner of Shine Pet Food Co., and Kimberly Freeman discuss fresh food and its benefits to dogs and cats. Plus, hear all about the 8,000-square-foot retail and commercial kitchen at the Santa Fe pet company that is always baking while being environmentally savvy. And, are dog bones a treat or a meal?
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on KTRC 1260 AM and 103.7 FM. The show also streams at SantaFe.com. Email the hosts at petchat@santafe.com.
Española Humane hosts free vaccine clinic
A free vaccine clinic for dogs and cats hosted by Española Humane is set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway, Española.
In addition to core vaccinations for dogs and cats (DAPP for dogs and FVRCP for cats), the clinic will offer age-appropriate rabies vaccinations for pets.
The drive-through clinic is open to all and pre-registration is not required. Pets should remain in vehicles. Dogs should be secure on leashes or kennels and cats should be in carriers or kennels.
The free vaccination clinics aim to keep pets healthy in the community. Petco Love's national vaccination initiative provides 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Española Humane.
There is a limited supply of vaccines, so first come, first serve will be in effect.