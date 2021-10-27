Born at the start of this year’s bountiful kitten season, Wombat was rescued as a stray in Truth or Consequences and transferred to Felines & Friends for a second chance.
In September, Wombat, then-6 months old and renamed Casper, was adopted by Lydia Tetreault Saez and Sage Rentfrow of Santa Fe.
In the days before Casper’s adoption, Saez visited him often. “So much so,” she said, “that the day before we officially adopted him, I walked into the room and he became very vocal, reaching his paws through the cage. When I went to pet him, he began to purr instantly. When we came to pick him up the following day, when we held him, he purred loudly. He still does this, every time we pick him up."
Not only does Casper have a new home with the couple, he also has a new brother and sister. Saez and Rentrow have two other felines. Cooper, a 1-year-old who Rentrow rescued out of a garbage can, and Aurora, a 13-year-old, rescued from a shelter. “Both cats have welcomed Casper who has had no troubles or hesitations in adjusting to his new home,” Saez said.
Today, Casper spends most of his time hurtling back and forth across the house with his brother.
“Sometimes I wonder if our downstairs neighbors think we own a few elephants,” Saez said with a laugh. “They roughhouse all day long and leave their big sister alone to sunbathe … her preference of course.”
All in all, Casper has made the couple’s home brighter and brings a smile to their faces every day. “He was the best choice for our happy little home. If we could do it all over again, we wouldn’t change a thing,” Saez said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society: Sky is an adorable Alaskan malamute husky mix who is almost 2 years old and weighs 50 pounds. She is a super sweet, loves to cuddle and love people. Sky knows basic commands including sit and stay.
She loves dog playgroups and is kenneled with another husky. She loves going on walks and exploring her surroundings. Sky is a smart dog.
Tiara is a beautiful 5-pound, 2-year-old domestic shorthair female. Tiara has been a lovely cat who would love to have some play time and a cozy bed to snuggle up in. She accepts petting on her face and down her body, and then Tiara will lean into pets, eventually flopping to her side.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions or visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Española Animal Humane: Sid is a 1-year-old, 37-pound dog, who is friendly with other dogs and people.
Waffle is a 7-month-old 9-pound cat who has the most hilarious personality.
Both their adoption fees are $10.31 through Sunday during Española Humane’s Halloween adoption special.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Baby Girl and Georgie are 6-year-old chocolate and cream snowshoe cats. These sweet girls warm to new people when given time. They are hoping to find a new home together. Visit them at Teca Tu.
Sleek black Martina was rescued with Russian blue buddy Arnato. These 6-month-old kittens were raised together in a loving foster home. Martina would do best adopted with Arnato because she can be shy and looks to him for protection. She loves to sit on your lap, purring and being petted. Apply at FandFNM.org to meet this sweet bonded pair.
Dew Paws Rescue: epper is a 20 pound, 1- to 2-year-old beagle mix. He is sweet, friendly and is fine with other little dogs. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Pepper, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information and pictures.
The Horse Shelter: Kai is a sweet, 14-hands-high mare with beautiful coloring. She is well versed in groundwork and trailer loading, and stands quietly for the veterinarian and farrier. Kai enjoys being groomed and is generally calm and quiet during volunteer class. Kai gets along with mares and geldings and tends to be in the middle of the pecking order in a herd.
Kai’s adoption fee is $250. Kai and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
