Latte was caught in a leghold trap somewhere in Rio Arriba County. Amazingly, she was able to free her broken leg from the trap after being stuck there for what could have been many days or longer, and she was found by a good Samaritan.
Mattie Allen, director of communications for Española Humane, was standing in the shelter’s lobby when a she saw a woman struggling to help a fluffy white dog up the sidewalk to the door. “The dog was smiling and wagging her tail like this was the best day of her life, but the woman’s face looked so distressed and traumatized. When we opened the door, the dog turned sideways and I saw what was left of her leg.”
Allen knew the vets would need to perform an emergency amputation, and as an experienced medical foster, she offered to care for the dog herself after surgery. Latte spent several weeks with Allen and her family, recovering physically from her amputation, systemic infections and starvation, while also emotionally decompressing from the trauma. “True to her strength of character, she rebounded quickly. Within 24 hours, she figured out how to use our dog door — three-legged — and housetrained herself!”
Latte didn’t seem to have any experience with the comforts of an indoor life, however. “She didn’t really understand the concept of dog beds,” explains Allen. “She found weird sleeping spots, like a giant broken apart box I folded on its side next to the door for recycling. An hour later, I saw a white tail wagging from the opening — she had wriggled inside of it and claimed it as her own little cave. So we just left the box there for her.” The 9-month-old, 40-pound Great Pyrenees/golden retriever mix soon discovered the joys of toys, treats, dog beds — and a forever home.
Latte’s story on Española Humane’s social media pages inspired a flood of interested adopters from across the country, but Kasey Cosley of Glorieta was the lucky adopter. “I saw Latte's pictures and read her story on Instagram and I cried. I am often moved by the cute pictures and sad stories of animals at the shelter, but somehow I felt at that moment a connection with this particular dog, and I knew she was meant to be in my life,” Cosley said.
“When I got the call that my application was approved, I was overjoyed. And scared.” Cosley asked herself, “Would I be enough for this beautiful soul who had endured so much and had come out the other side smiling and wagging her tail?” The answer to that question was a resounding yes.
“I brought her home and introduced her to my other animals, who all quickly accepted their new family member. We started taking little hikes up into the arroyo and the woods behind the house every day, and within a few days, she was running and playing with her cattle dog siblings. She hoards all the toys in her bed, and follows the other dogs or me around, wanting to be a part of anything that is going on. Latte has found her legs, so to speak. She is a good girl and is deeply loved and appreciated here. She is home.”
Allen added, “I would like to personally thank the Good Samaritan who found Latte and brought her to us. This was a repulsive injury and an unknown dog — for some, it’s easier to look away, and I’m just so grateful she chose to engage and help a suffering being.”
“Like that Dolly Parton song, Latte is a cup of ambition,” Allen said. “Resilient. Forgiving. Loving. And stronger than anyone should ever have to be.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Daisy is a supersweet and lovely 2-year-old mixed-breed lady who weighs 90 pounds. The only reason she came to the shelter is because of her size. Daisy's former family told the shelter she is very social and thinks she is a small dog, and they could not care for her anymore. Daisy is ready for a new loving family to call her own. At the shelter, Daisy has been an exuberant and bouncy gal who is all about people and fun.
Roo is a 4-month-old kitten who was fostered for several weeks with four big dogs and is looking for a loving home to call her own. She doesn’t “meow” but makes adorable squeaky noises, and because of that, Roo should remain an indoor-only cat as she doesn’t make loud noises to scare off predators.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30 p.m. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Española Humane: Beast might be a big boy, but his heart is even bigger. This 1-year-old, 76-pound velvet hippo has the softest mouth for treats, a full-body happy-tail wag and the kind of eyes that can make you feel the love he has welling up inside. Beast's adoption fee is waived, and he is ready to go home: He’s neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and the shelter has started his heartworm treatment.
Clyde is a handsome mix of purring lap cat and playful kitten comedy. This gray tabby is neutered, up to date on vaccines, microchipped and ready to be adopted for a $10 fee. Walk in adopters welcome 11am-5pm Monday-Saturday 11am-5pm. www.espanolahumane.org 505.753.8662
Walk-in adoptions are available at the shelter, 108 Hamm Parkway in Española, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: Tabby kitten Abby Cadabby and her siblings Segi, Grudgetta, Prairie Dawn and Cookie Monster were born to an outside mama cat and then rescued from a rural area of Santa Fe County. Now 6 months old, Abby is outgoing, friendly and social. She is comfortable with small dogs and other cats, and has enjoyed meeting young children at adoption events. Abby would do well in just about any home where she’ll have someone to play with and love her — as would any of her littermates.
Fifteen-year-old Sooki and her 7-year-old companion Mau were rescued by a volunteer after their guardian passed away. Tortie Sooki is a quiet older lady who enjoys being petted. Black-and-orange Mau is the more outgoing of the two. These girls have been family for many years and would like to be readopted together. Apply at FandFnm.org to meet any of these cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Lilly is an almost 2-year-old female husky. Lilly is sweet with other dogs, cats and small children. Lilly is being treated for a neurological-muscular issue and will need a new foster home in a couple of weeks. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Lilly, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Kai is a 9-year-old, Perlino mare who is ready for adoption as a companion horse. Kai has a very sweet personality and has had extensive groundwork experience. She is easy to handle and gets along with most horses. Kai is available as nonriding/companion horse due to lameness issues. If you are interest in adopting Kai or any of the other 70 rescue horses at The Horse Shelter, call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.
