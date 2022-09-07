Latte was caught in a leghold trap somewhere in Rio Arriba County. Amazingly, she was able to free her broken leg from the trap after being stuck there for what could have been many days or longer, and she was found by a good Samaritan.

Mattie Allen, director of communications for Española Humane, was standing in the shelter’s lobby when a she saw a woman struggling to help a fluffy white dog up the sidewalk to the door. “The dog was smiling and wagging her tail like this was the best day of her life, but the woman’s face looked so distressed and traumatized. When we opened the door, the dog turned sideways and I saw what was left of her leg.”

Allen knew the vets would need to perform an emergency amputation, and as an experienced medical foster, she offered to care for the dog herself after surgery. Latte spent several weeks with Allen and her family, recovering physically from her amputation, systemic infections and starvation, while also emotionally decompressing from the trauma. “True to her strength of character, she rebounded quickly. Within 24 hours, she figured out how to use our dog door — three-legged — and housetrained herself!” 

