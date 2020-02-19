Sometimes it takes a village to save a dog. This is the story of Daisy, a German shepherd mix who was rescued from the MoonFlower Ranch in Rowe. Daisy was one of almost 70 dogs that had been living under dire conditions.
The owner, who subsequently went to jail for animal abuse, lacked the resources and ability to care for the dogs. It was a tragic and urgent situation.
In stepped the village. Led by volunteers like Maureen O’Brien and Donna Leshne, the word went out on social media and face-to-face contacts that dogs needed rescue.
A word about the independent rescue and shelter community. These are volunteers, mostly women, who are dedicated to rescuing dogs. They step into the vacuum where law enforcement is stretched too thin to help and formal shelters, already overwhelmed, are not able to help.
They are a fiercely opinionated group. But they are dedicated to a great cause: saving dogs. Because they operate in the field, what they see is often heartbreaking. They pick up dogs on the streets and deal with animal hoarding situations. One rescuer talked about how many times her heart had been broken by what she had seen.
How they came together and rescued the Rowe dogs is an example of their work. Although the dogs seemed fed, they were filthy, neglected and unsocialized. They were mostly feral dogs, not comfortable with people.
The rescuers had to remove the animals. They also had to find temporary shelter; medical care, including spaying, neutering and vaccinations; and volunteers, lots of volunteers, to help with socializing and training the dogs.
For example, Canine Cottages in Cañoncito took 12 dogs. They were funded by donations of money and food. The kennel put on a workshop with 10 volunteers on how to work with the dogs. Those volunteers came daily to socialize. They spent a lot of time sitting in the kennels with the dogs, getting them comfortable with people and leashes.
Daisy was one of the dogs taken in by Canine Cottages. Like the others, she was unsocialized and terrified. She would not come out of her kennel nor make eye contact with the staff or the volunteers.
The village showed up.
The rescuers put Daisy’s picture on social media, and Jack Hunter of Eldorado, an experienced dog foster care “parent,” saw it and volunteered to work with her. Hunter visited Daisy every third day and then every afternoon to work with her.
For six weeks, Hunter visited. Slowly, Daisy began to trust. She made eye contact, and she would rest her head on Hunter’s leg and allow him to pet her. She eventually came out of her kennel and even began to run with Hunter in the large enclosure.
Finally, healthy and bonding with Hunter, she went home with him last week. She gains trust every day, is comfortable with Hunter’s other two dogs and is starting to go on walks on a leash — a big step.
She is still a high-maintenance animal, a runaway risk, but she’s on the road to becoming someone’s great pet.
In Hunter’s words, it has been a super rewarding experience to foster Daisy. He said that almost all of the dogs from Rowe can learn to be companions. It just takes patience, love, some skill and more patience to help them along the way.
The good news is that, like Daisy, all but one of the dogs at the Canine Cottage have been fostered. The remaining dog, Sam, is well on his way to being ready to be fostered.
So what are the takeaways from this story? First, we have an ongoing crisis in our state with neglected and feral dogs.
They often overwhelm the formal shelters and the independent rescuers. Second, as in most emergencies, there are those who rise, who — no matter the politics — step up to help. Finally, it takes a community — that village — to really make a difference.
What can we do to help?
If we have the time and are passionate about animals, we can adopt, foster, volunteer, donate and pester our politicians to adopt stricter spay and neuter laws and create the funding for them.
But we can also be aware and spread the news about the remarkable work that these rescuers do day in and day out.
Their work goes mostly unnoticed, but it makes a remarkable difference. Thank you!
Hersch Wilson’s latest book, Firefighter Zen: A Field Guide to Thriving Through Tough Times, will be released in May.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.