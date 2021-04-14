My family has evolved. After being an infantry soldier in World War I, my grandfather was a successful liquor salesman. Then, in 1920, Prohibition began and my grandfather was out of work. As family legend has it, he ran illegal liquor out of the hills of Kentucky.
Flash-forward 100 years. My sister-in-law, and occasionally my brother, are making runs with another sort of cargo: lovable, warm and cute puppies.
There is a lot of backstory. There are a lot of outstanding New Mexicans who dedicate their time and energy to rescuing puppies.
First, the backstory. The fact is, according to Animal Protection of New Mexico, as of 2019, state shelters take in about 135,000 dogs a year. In rural counties, there are issues of dog dumping and getting dogs spayed or neutered. The smaller, underfunded shelters in the state can quickly be overrun with mama dogs and puppies.
The predictable result is hundreds of unwanted puppies in New Mexico every year.
On the other hand, our neighbors to the north, Colorado, enacted a law in 2008 requiring that all dogs that come through shelters must be spayed or neutered. After 13 years, the result is fewer puppies available for adoption from Colorado shelters.
Enter the angels among us. This is a loosely organized group of individuals dedicated to saving puppies. Every week, these rescuers drive unwanted puppies from shelters around New Mexico to Colorado, where they are adopted. They are transporting anywhere from 15 to 40 puppies a week. The record number one week was 60.
They are volunteers and there is no official organization, just a network of people who are willing to give up one Tuesday a month to take on a load of puppies.
One of the longtime leaders and coordinators of this effort is Jayne Johnson. She is a retired teacher and lifelong animal rescuer. Although the coronavirus has (temporarily, I bet) kept her from driving, she is the nervous system of the effort. She takes calls from shelters, coordinating with drivers and recruiting new drivers.
Being a driver (they usually worked in pairs pre-pandemic but now some are driving alone) requires a strong constitution, a love of puppies, lots of newspaper and bleach. In talking to Johnson and my sister-in-law, Linda Pedelty, the main issue is puppy poop and lots of it. They are puppies, they’re scared and thus they poop.
The drivers use a van that holds crates. The team adheres to rigorous protocols to keep the puppies safe. For example, littermates are kept together and litters are separated to decrease the likelihood of passing on infections. The journey takes them from a meet-up at a gas station in Santa Fe County up Interstate 25 to Raton.
An amazing veterinarian, Dr. Kristi Brown, examines the puppies, gives them shots as necessary and the paperwork needed to get into Colorado. From Raton, they are met by an identical van and transported to shelters in Colorado. There is often a waiting list for puppies in the state.
That, at least, is the plan. Sometimes there is an emergency. A mom and litter need to be removed right now from an unsafe situation. In coordination with animal control, a van will show up, load up the mother and the puppies, take them to a Santa Fe shelter, clean them up (more poop removal) and get them ready for a trip to Colorado.
What is amazing to me is that this enterprise has been going on for years, every week, right under our noses.
It blends, as Pedelty pointed out, two of the most significant elements of a fulfilling life. First, a deep meaning: rescuing sentient beings from suffering and possible death, including euthanasia. Second, the deeply practical: doing the work of driving a van, holding the puppies and cleaning up the poop.
Here is the question I know we are asking ourselves: Could I do this? My answer is no. Why? Because I have the resistance of a clam. I would be bringing puppies home from each run. We’d have dozens of puppies. That would not end well. Thus, I am doubly awed by the angels who do this work.
Final suggestion: To see how these journeys end, check out the video from lifelinepuppy.org. You will see what makes all this work worthwhile: Puppies in the arms of children. It doesn’t get better than that.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.