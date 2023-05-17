It was a freezing cold January night when 3-year-old tabby Al Capone found himself in the wrong place at the right time. Stray, injured and very hungry, Al ventured into a trap that had been set by Felines & Friends to catch another injured cat.

In that instant, Al’s life changed for the better. He had just been rescued by Felines & Friends volunteers.

Al and his pal Bugsy received medical care at Española Humane before heading to Felines & Friends to recuperate. Al’s left eye had been injured and could not be saved. Returning Al to the outside world would have been unsafe.

