It was a freezing cold January night when 3-year-old tabby Al Capone found himself in the wrong place at the right time. Stray, injured and very hungry, Al ventured into a trap that had been set by Felines & Friends to catch another injured cat.
In that instant, Al’s life changed for the better. He had just been rescued by Felines & Friends volunteers.
Al and his pal Bugsy received medical care at Española Humane before heading to Felines & Friends to recuperate. Al’s left eye had been injured and could not be saved. Returning Al to the outside world would have been unsafe.
Felines & Friends caregiver soon realized neither Al nor Bugsy were feral. During their rehab stay, both quickly warmed to human attention, toys, treats and head rubs.
In less than two months, Bugsy was deemed adoptable and went to his forever home.
Al recently found his own forever home with Sandy Bonchin and Carl Gilbert of Santa Fe.
Bonchin and Gilbert are foster volunteers for kittens for Felines & Friends. They wanted to foster an adult or elderly cat,and learned Al had been gentle with adolescents.
“We felt that maybe Al could be a foster nanny for our foster kittens,” Bonchin and Gilbert said. “It turns out he’s a great cat, so we wanted to keep him for ourselves.”
When Al arrived at their home, he hid under a sofa for about half a day. Soon, Al was exploring every nook and cranny he could get into. “He was separated from our other cats for a few days so we could introduce him appropriately,” Bonchin and Gilbert said. “Several introductions with treats went well, so we let him mingle all day. He hissed a bit at the other cats at first, but then got along well with them.”
Two weeks later, Bonchin and Gilbert are smitten and nearly certain Al has found his forever home.
“At mealtime, Al is now one of the gang. He’s playing with the other cats, with only one or two hisses a day now. They’re meshing pretty well,” they said.
Without trap-neuter-release assistance from Felines & Friends, Al’s story would likely have ended in tragedy. Instead, Al hit the lottery when he found that trap which led him to Bonchin and Gilbert’s home.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Lobo, a large husky mix who is about 3 years old, is energetic and playful, with a thick fur coat.
Lupin, whose name means wolfish, is a sweet dog who is just over 1 year old. He is an energetic guy who loves to greet people with friendly barks.
He may be selective about his dog friends. He is fun-loving and strong-natured.
These and other pets are available at the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Pink is a Russian blue cat who weighs 10 pounds and is 6 years old. She is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, and her adoption fee is waived.
Arlo is a tiny dog with a big heart, He is available for adoption from the Española Humane Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe spa resort. He is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, and comes with six months of free heartworm prevention.
Visit espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662. Walk-in adoption are available 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Felines & Friends: Three-month-old black and white tuxedo Uncle Fester was rescued with his siblings Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday and Cousin Itt.
The litter was raised in a foster home. Each active, playful kitten is now ready for adoption along with a sibling or another young cat as a playmate.
Two-month-old gray tabby Glinda was surrendered with her mother, Dorothy, and siblings Tinman, Wizard, Scarecrow, Toto and Lollipop. Although she can be shy, Glinda warms quickly to anyone who will play with her.
She climbs to the highest part of the cat tower. Glinda is looking for a home with a sibling or another young cat.
Kittens are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped prior to adoption. Apply at FandFnm.org or visit the Felines & Friends adoption center at Petco.
Dew Paws Rescue: Pepper is a 3-year-old female pointer mix. Pepper is vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. She would do well as the only dog in a household. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Beau is a 5-year-old sorrel quarter horse gelding. He is doing well in saddle training and needs an experienced adopter. He has an easy-going temperament, has low reactivity.