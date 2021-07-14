Tango, a friendly guy with a big personality, was adopted on April 7 by Colorado residents Brandi and Ron, who asked that their last name not be printed, after they fell in love with him online.
Tango, 3-year-old bay gelding, arrived at The Horse Shelter emaciated as a young colt. The online connection with Brandi and Ron soon led to a destined meeting at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. During the meeting, Tango and Brandi quickly made a connection and a forever bond.
Tango has joined a new family and herd. “Tango went on his first pack trip into the mountains this week and was a rock star!” states Brandi. “Lots to learn yet but he took to all the training and new experiences like a champion. He was NOT a fan of the Scottish highland cows that we encountered in the pasture next to the trail … but he survived!”
Tango is a sweet, curious and confident horse who is very willing to learn and is “exactly what we were looking for,” Brandi says.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society: Sunflower is a lovely 3-year-old Rottweiler mix who currently weighs about 70 pounds. Sunflower is a sweet pup and very affectionate. She loves playgroup and gets along with most other doggies and also enjoys leash walks and exploring her surroundings. Sunflower’s adoption fee, along with all the animal at the shelter, is $50 through the month of July.
York is a spicy 10-pound, 2-year-old short-haired kitty. While at the shelter, he has been confident when meeting new people. He makes his own rules of how much affection he appreciates. The ideal family would let York enjoy their home and let him watch the world go by.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter at 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The Santa Fe animal shelter’s Mobile Adoption Team will be out and about this weekend, from noon to 3 p.m. Friday and Sunday, at PetSmart in Santa Fe. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, with the last adoption at 5:30. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with any questions.
Visit SFHumaneSociety.org for more information or to see adoptable animals.
Espanola Humane: Dizzie is a distemper survivor. He’s one in a million — not just because surviving this respiratory and neurological virus is so rare, but because he’s “So Dang Happy” ALL THE TIME. See his face? He’s got a permanent grin that will make your cheeks ache from smiling so much. He’s just 1 year old, and his outlook on life is nothing but sunshine, even though he could easily have dissolved into despair through months of illness. Dizzie is house trained, leash trained, knows basic commands in two languages, loves all humans and pets, and is currently fostered with a senior dog. If you adopt Dizzie soon, you could even be featured in a film. Apply on the website to schedule a meet-and-greet with his foster! Go to espanolahumane.org.
Isaac is the goofy, funny boy in his litter, always ready to rumble or roll. He enjoys head scratches and batting around play mice — or his littermates! This 2-month-old sweet little guy with a cute, spotted tummy has big dreams of becoming a mighty tiger. Isaac is available for adoption from his foster home — apply at espanolahumane.org
Dew Paws Rescue: Say hello to Juniper, a 1-year-old mixed-breed dog. Juniper weighs 40 pounds and is a fabulous agility dog. She has great potential for search and rescue, and she would make a great hiking and travelling companion. If you are interested in adopting Juniper, call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Horse Shelter: Fortune is an intelligent and confident 3-year-old gray filly who is one of The Horse Shelter’s five 2021 adoption event horses. She is in training with Letizia Reato, who says, “Fortune came a long way. She’s very docile and social, loves attention and being part of ‘it.’ She also has the most amazing feet I have ever seen on a domestic raised horse. We went on a camp trip and rode through some very tough and rocky terrain. … Not even a chip!” Fortune will be available for adoption beginning of August, as well as the other four horses currently with trainers. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/2021-gimme-shelter-event for more information on Fortune and the other horses available for adoption.
Felines & Friends: Felines and Friends rescued Lilou from a shelter in Southern New Mexico that was full and needed help. She was originally found as a stray. Lilou is a petite, sweet girl who can be a little shy at first. She warms up quickly to love and attention, and she will really shine in the right home. She seems to like other cats and would benefit from a cat friend in a home. She can be a little timid, so no young kids or dogs. Lilou is approximately 10 months old. She can be seen at the adoption center inside Petco.
Torie was foraging for herself in an apartment complex and had a tail injury. A good Samaritan was able to capture and take her to the Santa Fe animal shelter, where her tail was amputated. She needed more time to heal and become more social, however, so Felines and Friends was asked to take her. Torie gets along with other cats and enjoys being petted when not rushed. Her ideal home would be where there are no small children or dogs to scare her. She is approximately 3 years old and can be seen by appointment.
