In April 2022, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire merged into one blaze and crept toward Las Vegas, N.M., and the Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico evacuated about 200 animals.
The majority of animals evacuated from Las Vegas were transported to the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds where a temporary emergency shelter had been set up. Staffers from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, along with many volunteers, cared for the animals.
Days afterward at the fairgrounds, Julia Campins Schonhofer, a Santa Fe animal shelter veterinarian technician, knelt on a floor holding a 3-month-old puppy named Squigs.
Squigs had tested positive for parvovirus and was very dehydrated. Squigs lay calmly on the floor as Schonhofer gave him fluids and injections to stop the vomiting and diarrhea. Squigs was transferred to the Santa Fe animal shelter where he recovered from the highly contagious, and sometimes deadly, virus.
During Squigs’ stay at the animal shelter, he was adopted twice and returned twice for his impulsive puppy behavior. That’s when Jim Williamson of Santa Fe spotted Squigs.
Williamson was at the shelter to visit a dog that he had seen online. “I was just kind of looking around, and there was a black lab, an older one, but then I happened to see Squigs across the hallway,” said Williamson.
After adoption counselors brought Squigs into a play yard where Williamson was waiting, the deal was sealed.
“He was very friendly,” Williamson said. “He followed me around and let me pet him, and that’s always a good thing.”
Going through the adoption process to bring Squigs home, Williamson heard his backstory.
“We were shocked, because he’s so big and massive and strong and he’s just so healthy,” said Williamson.
Williamson adopted Squigs in July and has become very familiar with the dog’s adventurous tendencies. After joining the family, Squigs has tunneled into a neighbor’s yard once and has managed to escape his fenced-in yard three times.
“He’s gotten out a few times,” Williamson laughed, adding, “and the fence has paid the price.”
Once the weather is warm enough, Williamson plans to replace the older wooden fence that’s missing quite a few slats, thanks to Squigs, with more sturdy cinder blocks.
With three dogs, all adopted from the Santa Fe animal shelter, Williamson and his son, Wesley, jokingly describe their energetic pack as “the beasts.”
“You know, they’ve made our lives more enjoyable. They’re very loyal,” Jim Williamson says.
Wesley Williamson, who in addition to the three canine siblings also has a younger brother, Benjamin, who added: “I realized he’s like my brother, another brother. So that’s kinda cool.”
It seems like Squigs, now over 1 year old, hit the jackpot with a very patient family who not only loves and cares for him, but accepts his mischievous nature.
“He does get into the trash still,” Jim Williamson said.
Wesley Williamson added: “A lot. But he’s working on it.”
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Anara, which means wanderer and one with great determination, is a 2-year-old husky. This petite and friendly dog loves people and other dogs. He knows some commands but could benefit from further training. Anara is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.
Evander is a shy guy, but with a little love and patience, he could be the perfect pet. The dog came into the shelter a bit scared and is on medication for anxiety, but with a quiet home environment, he can build his trust and confidence. His adoption fee has been waived, and he is neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
These and other animals are up for adoption at the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610.
Española Humane: Luna is enjoying the animal shelter’s Canine Cabana Fun-Zone ball pit. The 1-year-old 67-pound brindle dog is a super chill. Luna has spent a lot of time hanging out in the shelter’s front offices and tends to find a corner to lay down in and enjoy a rawhide bone.
Luna enjoys dogs with a similar relaxed temperament to hers but she can get annoyed with rambunctious dogs who ruin her vibe.
Brohomir is a 2-year-old 10-pound cat with the most mesmerizing eyes. He is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and his adoption fee is waived.
The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit espanola
humane.org or call 505-753-8662.
Felines & Friends: One-year-old black-and-white tabby Mango is a sweet, little girl who loves to strut around and show off her cute, little heart nose. While she can be somewhat shy, Mango is really very friendly. She especially loves to be groomed by her aunt Jazzy, a fluffy 2-year-old tabby with whom she has lived for months. These affectionate girls would love to find a new home preferably together.
Two-year-old Bobby is a handsome tabby who looks a bit like a bobcat. He is super affectionate and playful but he can nip a little when excited. Bobby has a lot of energy in a shelter environment, but may calm down once settled in a home. He may enjoy being paired with the right high-energy cat willing to play rough, but he can be a bit much for smaller, less assertive cats.
All cats are vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped. Most are raised or socialized in foster homes.
Want to help? Visit FandFnm.org to learn how to volunteer and apply for adoptable cats.
Dew Paws Rescue: Bear is a 4-year-old flat-coated retriever. He weighs 80 pounds, is vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. He is good with other dogs. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Oscar is an 11-year-old bay gelding who is gentle, friendly and easy to handle. He will stand quietly for the farrier and vet and loads and unloads easily. Oscar is solid in his groundwork, stands for mounting, is steady at a walk, trot and canter and has some trail experience. He will make a great riding horse, and he is suitable for an advanced beginner rider. Oscar is looking for a good new home and somebody who appreciates his gentle disposition. If you are interested in adopting Oscar, or any other horse at The Horse Shelter, call 505-577-4041 or go to thehorseshelter.org.