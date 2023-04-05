In April 2022, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire merged into one blaze and crept toward Las Vegas, N.M., and the Animal Welfare Coalition of Northeastern New Mexico evacuated about 200 animals.

The majority of animals evacuated from Las Vegas were transported to the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds where a temporary emergency shelter had been set up. Staffers from the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, along with many volunteers, cared for the animals.

Days afterward at the fairgrounds, Julia Campins Schonhofer, a Santa Fe animal shelter veterinarian technician, knelt on a floor holding a 3-month-old puppy named Squigs.