In September, the New Mexico Wildlife Center in Española received three orphaned bobcat kittens. They were brought to the center by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish after their mother was struck by a vehicle.
When the bobcats arrived at the center, they were the size of kittens that the center usually receives near the end of June. Even though they were very small, they were all healthy. At the center, the kittens remained wild and wary of people.
“They were feisty from the beginning. They were incredibly stressed and angry. That’s always our goal as wildlife rehabilitators — to keep wild animals wild and prepare them for life out in the wild,” wildlife rehabilitator Hilary DeVries said.
At the end of November, the kittens had grown quickly and were moved into a larger cage, and after six months of care, the three bobcats were determined to be ready to be released back into the wild. They were released March 17.
“Releases always happen really fast. As soon as we opened the crates, they raced out of them,” DeVries said.
New Mexico is now in baby season, and newborn wildlife can be found in many places.
People are urged to call a wildlife rehabilitator if they think they have found an orphaned animal. The wildlife center can be reached at 505-753-9505.
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Sadie is a delightful 2-year-old mixed breed dog who weighs 55 pounds.
This girl has the most soulful eyes and is a happy dog. Sadie is very sweet with staff and enjoys her daily walks.
Sally is an adorable 2-year-old female guinea pig.
This sweet critter chatters the day away and loves to eat hay. Guinea pigs are social companion animals that require daily interaction. They communicate by making various sounds that have different meanings and “popcorn,” or jump in the air, when happy.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road. The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit sfhumanesociety.org/adoptions to schedule an appointment.
Española Humane: Tippy is a precocious and precious pup, and she is as sweet as she is gorgeous.
This 3-month-old, 23-pound heeler mix has overcome several health issues.
She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
One-year-old Dante is a freckle-faced boy who has the puffiest tail, wispiest ear tufts and the cutest face.
Dante is still a little shy.
Apply at espanolahumane.org to adopt and to set up an appoinment to visit.
Dew Paws Rescue: Finn is a 1-year-old beagle mix.
Finn gets along well with other dogs, is very smart and learns quickly. He weighs under 20 pounds.
For more information, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com.
The Horse Shelter: Kai is an 8-year-old perlino mare with a very sweet personality. She has had extensive groundwork training and gets along with most horses.
Kai is available as a nonriding companion horse. Her adoption fee is $250.
Kai and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos.
For more information, call 505-577-2193 or visit thehorseshelter.org.
