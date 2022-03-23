Spring has arrived. With warmer weather and longer days, that also means more people and animals outdoors.
Many will remember Jasper. Jasper is a 6-year-old terrier mix that was featured in January 2021 in the Rescue Report.
Jasper had been hit by a vehicle, and for over a month, he dragged his back end, creating sores everywhere on his body. He soon became paralyzed. Argos a Shelter Dog Rescue in Albuquerque rescued Jasper off the streets, rehabilitated him and prepared him for adoption.
Jasper was going to need a family who had lots of love, time and patience. Steve and Laura Barnett were the perfect couple. The Barnetts of Santa Fe decided to adopt Jasper after their cat died.
During 2021, the couple worked with Jasper to help him build his confidence and to learn to trust humans and other dogs. Soon, Jasper started going once a week to a local dog day care.
When the weather started getting nice, Jasper started going on daily walks.
Always the same route, Steve and Laura Barnett wanted Jasper to get familiar with his new neighborhood. Jasper quickly became the celebrity of the neighborhood, and neighbors and kids always greeted Jasper when he passed.
Jasper grew to trust the Barnetts, who have no other pets or children living at home.
A few weeks ago, while on his daily walk, Jasper was attacked by another neighborhood dog. The breed of the dog doesn’t matter. What matters is that the dog was loose and unleashed, with no owner in sight. After the loose dog knocked Steve Barnett down, the owner arrived and helped Barnett to his feet and the two were able to separate the dog from Jasper. The owner of the loose dog explained to Barnett her dog had escaped out the front door.
The Barnetts rushed Jasper to his vet, where Jasper was cared for and sent home with antibiotics.
Steve Barnett is still a little sore from the fall, and Jasper is still having issues with his groin (one of the areas where he was bitten). Neither has been able to resume their daily walks, and Jasper has not returned to dog day care. The owner of the loose dog, who has since apologized, paid for Jasper’s vet bills and has put her dog up for adoption.
Of note, shortly before Jasper was attacked, he had encountered in a neighborhood park two other loose dogs who appeared to have jumped over the fence of their backyard.
What began as a story of a rescue dog finding his forever home could have quickly ended as a tragedy.
The Barnetts have no ill will toward their neighbor, but would like this incident to be used as a precaution to other dog walkers and to those enjoying the outdoors.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Freya is almost 2 years old and weighs 56 pounds. Freya is a little timid but will slowly warm up once she knows a person. She is a smart dog that loves to sit for some treats as well as receive petting. Freya is great on leash walks and would make a great hiking companion.
Emerald is a sweet 6-pound, 3-year-old domestic medium-
haired female cat. Emerald is somewhat shy, but she is starting to come out of her shell. Emerald would love to go to a caring home where she knows she’ll be protected and loved.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, or visit SFHumaneSociety.org with questions.
Española Humane: Babette is fresh from foster care and available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. This glossy, gorgeous gal is 3 months old, vaccinated, microchipped and goes home with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Call 505-753-8662 or submit an application at espanolahumane.org to schedule an appointment at the resort.
Three-year-old Easter Lily is a special needs kitty looking for a foster family to adopt her. She has an autoimmune issue that causes the sensitive skin around her eyes, nose and ears to become inflamed. The shelter’s veterinary team has developed a diet for her to keep the skin calm. Easter Lily is kind and snuggly.
Felines & Friends: Two-year-old Picante was rescued from beneath a mobile home with her four kittens: Pimento, Jalapeno, Poblano and Chili. A petite black shorthair cat, Picante has transitioned from spicy to friendly during her stay at Felines and Friends. She now loves attention, treats, petting and gets along well with other cats.
Her adorable 5-month-old kittens Poblano and Chili are blossoming in foster care. These brothers are still on the shy side and will need a patient adopter to reassure them. Their ideal home is quiet, without small children or dogs.
Chili is a small black cat, just like his mom, while brother Poblano is a chocolate-and-cream seal point. These bonded brothers are seeking a forever home together.
Apply at FandFnm.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Two-year-old Mona is a mixed breed who is leggy and graceful. This sweet momma was rescued along with her nine week-old puppies. Four of Mona’s puppies have been adopted and the other four will soon be in foster care. Mona will be ready for adoption after she is spayed. Call 505-412-9096 or go to infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
The Horse Shelter: Rocky is an amazing and huggable 15-year-old dark brown thoroughbred. Rocky has really turned into a big lovable guy.
He is a nonriding companion horse that has a wonderful attitude and loves being groomed. Rocky and many other horses are available for adoption at The Horse Shelter.
For more information, visit TheHorseShelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
