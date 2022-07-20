Trauma, from the Greek, for wound. Originally, the word was used for physical wounds. However, modern use includes psychological, emotional and even cultural wounds. There are two types of trauma: primary, when we experience it ourselves and secondary trauma, when we hear about the trauma of others.
It seems clear that, as a culture, we are experiencing trauma: Coronavirus, existential climate change, gun violence (including mass shootings), the war in Ukraine, our culture wars, and the recent controversial Supreme Court decisions. (No matter where you land politically, it’s a sea change).
As I talk to friends and relatives, most mention the stress of our times, bouts of anxiety and sleeplessness. There is the sense this is our new reality, with no end in sight. The stable past is gone. Radical and sometimes wounding times are ahead.
Actually, I think the “stable past” lasted for three months in pre-Vietnam 1959. But, wait, that’s wrong. The Jim Crow South was still in full swing. It has always been traumatic, depending on your skin color or economic status.
Yet here I want to write about solutions. Not global, Earth-shaking ones, but solutions that can help us get through every day with a touch of calm and love.
To that end, understanding this is a column about dogs, I take my lesson from a specific dog named Rodney.
Rodney is a 5-year-old border collie lab mix, all black with a white-tipped tail. He lives in Valley Springs, Calif., about 70 miles south of Sacramento, with his best buddy Dick Brown. Brown is an ex-fire chief and current chaplain. As a chaplain, one of Brown’s roles is to respond to traumatic calls. Brown also supports first responders, including firefighters, law enforcement and hospital staff.
Rodney was a shelter dog. He was put in a program where prisoners interact and train dogs. Rodney’s trainer was a 57-year-old life-sentence prisoner named Tony, who worked with the dog to get him ready for adoption.
Can we stop and be amazed at the resilience of rescue dogs?
The Brown family became Rodney’s forever home in 2020. And not only did Rodney fit in, he demonstrated what we humans call empathy.
Brown came home at 2 a.m. one night after a bad call. The 35-year-veteran firefighter started to cry. Rodney came to him and just leaned in. It seemed Rodney knew precisely what Brown needed.
Soon, Brown began taking Rodney to the fire station, where he became an instant hit, although he feared the sound of air brakes on the engines. Brown mentioned that at the fire station, Rodney seemed to know who was “out of sorts” that day and would lean in or lay on their feet. Rodney would also ignore the firefighters who would say, “I’m fine,” when in Rodney’s opinion, something was going on. First responders are noted for their “I’m fine” culture even when they are not.
Noticing this talent, Brown trained Rodney to be a therapy dog. Because Brown is also a chaplain for the local hospital, he and Rodney spent a lot of time with stressed-out hospital staff during pandemic and with patients of all ages. The joke around the hospital was that people, from doctors to pediatric patients, would spend more time talking to Rodney than Brown. Rodney ended up with posters of himself in the hospital and his own tradable playing cards. (Brown had none of these). Rodney often acted as a “door opener” for Brown to be able to talk to firefighters and patients about their trauma.
Of course, this is the story of one dog. But there is also research on the calming effect dogs can have on individuals who have experienced trauma.
And this brings the story back to us. I wish I could write that everything is going to calm down. But unfortunately, I don’t think that’s in the cards. So, besides doing good work, we also have the help we need — right in front of us — to help us stay calm, to help us get through trauma. No matter what kind of dog you have, a dog that will sense stress and lean into you or lay on your feet when you’re upset is an amazing gift from the universe. They can help us get through our difficult times.
Finally, anyone who has brought an amazingly resilient rescue dog into their homes knows the answer to Brown’s last musing about Rodney: Who was rescuing whom?