Heroes aren’t just two-legged. Just ask Traci Carlson of Santa Fe.
In the early morning of Feb. 5, Carlson woke to the growling of her 7-year-old rescue dog, Gerald.
He was growling and staring at Carlson’s bedroom window. Although the blinds were down, Carlson could see an orange and pink glow. She opened the blinds and saw flames coming from her upstairs neighbor’s condo.
“It was really, really scary. But Mr. G. was my little hero. He noticed something was off,” Carlson said. “We high tailed it out. I got Gerald, my phone, wallet and car keys.”
Gerald (formerly Sparky), had bitten the ear off a sheep and was surrendered to the
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society in 2017.
Deemed a dangerous dog and having a fear of men, Sparky, who was 3 years old, spent many hours at the shelter with the behavior team members. The team socialized and retrained him, and after 8 months, Sparky sparked Carlson’s interest.
Reviewing the adoption application Carlson had filed, Murad Kirdar, public relations officer at the animal shelter, said, “She told us at the time, ‘I am one of the Monday dog walking volunteers. I am interested in adopting Sparky, or as I have been calling him, future Gerald. I am aware of the challenges Sparky poses, but I think I would be able to work well with him. I plan on doing more training with him, and I will switch my current work schedule so he won’t be home alone as long.”
Since adopting Gerald, Carlson had his DNA checked earlier this year. Gerald is mostly American pit bull terrier and English bulldog. Carlson added, “he’s got a sprinkling of Staffordshire terrier, chow, collie, German shepherd and cattle dog.”
The condo above Carlson was destroyed, and although there is extensive damage done to her own condo, Carlson believes she is super lucky. Carlson and Gerald are living with her parents nearby until her home is repaired.
“Through our rehabilitation and training with Gerald, we helped him overcome many obstacles, and now look at him, he is a hero,” Kirdar said.
