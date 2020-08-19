I should say at the beginning I don’t like to write about grieving. That is especially true now, as we all are focusing on what is going to happen next.
And yet, in the middle of a pandemic, with uncertainty and suffering, life still goes on, right?
And if life goes on, so must its companion, death.
In the last three months, we lost both our Berners, Nellie and Tank. I have written about them incessantly.
As all dog companions will understand, they were a big part of our family. I am grateful that they were a part of our lives. But I don’t do “sad” well. So, I thought I would leave you with this poem by the poet, Dalia Shevin.
With her permission:
“In My Good Death”
I will find myself waist deep in high summer grass. The humming
shock of the golden light. And I will hear them before I see
them and know right away who is bounding across the field to meet
me. All my good dogs will come then, their wet noses
bumping against my palms, their hot panting, their rough faithful
tongues. Their eyes young and shiny again. The wiry scruff of
their fur, the unspeakable softness of their bellies, their velvet ears
against my cheeks. I will bend to them, my face covered with
their kisses, my hands full of them. In the grass I will let them knock
me down.
To all of you who have lost dogs, may they rest in peace and live in your memories.
And I promise, no more sadness.
