I should say at the beginning I don’t like to write about grieving. That is especially true now, as we all are focusing on what is going to happen next.

And yet, in the middle of a pandemic, with uncertainty and suffering, life still goes on, right?

And if life goes on, so must its companion, death.

In the last three months, we lost both our Berners, Nellie and Tank. I have written about them incessantly.

As all dog companions will understand, they were a big part of our family. I am grateful that they were a part of our lives. But I don’t do “sad” well. So, I thought I would leave you with this poem by the poet, Dalia Shevin.

With her permission:

“In My Good Death”

I will find myself waist deep in high summer grass. The humming

shock of the golden light. And I will hear them before I see

them and know right away who is bounding across the field to meet

me. All my good dogs will come then, their wet noses

bumping against my palms, their hot panting, their rough faithful

tongues. Their eyes young and shiny again. The wiry scruff of

their fur, the unspeakable softness of their bellies, their velvet ears

against my cheeks. I will bend to them, my face covered with

their kisses, my hands full of them. In the grass I will let them knock

me down.

To all of you who have lost dogs, may they rest in peace and live in your memories.

And I promise, no more sadness.

Show what you're thinking about this story

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.