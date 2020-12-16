Ever since she was a little girl and saw the movie The Black Stallion, Christine D’Antico dreamed of having a horse of her own. She enjoyed taking care of other people’s horses, but it wasn’t until she and her husband bought a home in Santa Fe that she was able to have a place for a horse.
“It was love at first sight when I saw Zorro’s picture on The Horse Shelter’s website,” D’Antico said. “He was the perfect horse, the perfect age and just everything she had dreamed of. “My unicorn, my black stallion.”
The couple went to see Zorro and immediately fell for him.
“I was a bit rusty in my horse handling and was unsure where Zorro stood in his training, so I committed to volunteering at The Horse Shelter for a while until we were both more comfortable,” D’Antico said.
They adopted Zorro on Halloween morning.
“When we turned him out in his new pasture, he rolled in the dirt, jumped around to celebrate his freedom and ran like the wind. This was the first time I saw him in a full run — I was brought to tears by his beauty,” D’Antico said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Duckie is a handsome dog who weighs about 50 pounds and is just over a year old. He came to the shelter in rough condition after being hit by a car, but has recovered.
Duckie has been a little bashful, but he is sweet and super smart. Duckie knows many basic commands and loves to sit for a treat.
Benny is a lovely 4-month-old kitten who is ready and excited to find a loving family to call his own.
Benny weighs about 5 pounds and may grow to be 10-12 pounds. Benny has been a bit shy but he is learning to trust and is slowly coming out of his shell.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the Santa Fe animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The shelter’s adoption hours during the pandemic are by appointment only from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, to schedule an appointment or email adoption@sf
Española Humane: Ruckus is looking for a holiday hero. This playful dog is 8 years old with glossy black fur and weighs 76 pounds. He has soulful, earnest eyes and a bright, big spirit.
Tiana has a moonstone eye. She can’t see out of it, but it makes her seem mystical. She has a white polka dot next to her nose and white whiskers. Tiana is spayed, microchipped and vaccinated.
Apply at espanolahumane.org or call 505-753-8662.
The Horse Shelter: Tango is a 6-year-old chestnut mare who is coming along under saddle. She has been handling the arena and the trails with confidence.
Tango has a tendency to be a little heavy in her face with the snaffle bit. She is also getting better with her response to leg pressure.
Overall, she has a lot of try and willingness to execute maneuvers. Tango is still green and will require an advanced rider. Tango and many other horses are available for adoption or sponsorship at The Horse Shelter in Cerrillos. For more information, visit thehorseshelter.org or call 505-577-2193.
Felines & Friends: Boots and K.C. were surrendered because their owner went into hospice care. Boots is a very sweet, 19-year-old cat. He gets along with other cats but would probably be just as happy being an only pet.
He is in good health and was declawed. He loves attention and is very gentle.
K.C. is a pretty, sweet girl who would probably be just as happy being an only pet. She loves attention and would enjoy spending time sitting on a lap. She is 6 years old and in good health. She and Boots do not need to be adopted together, but they could share a home if you are looking for two companions. They are available for viewing by appointment.
