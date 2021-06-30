Nick and Sarah Mathis of Santa Fe watched Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s social media on a regular basis. They saw that many homeless animals needed a home of their own and wanted to help out.
“We saw all the posts on dogs that needed a home throughout the pandemic, and we knew we had to adopt and support this great organization,” said Sarah Mathis.
While scrolling on the shelter’s website, they saw a photo of a puppy that stood out.
“Yahtzee’s photo featured a huge puppy grin and it was absolutely heartwarming — we knew we had to meet him,” she said.
Yahtzee was one of 139 animals the animal shelter brought in this year to help other New Mexico shelters with overcrowding. Yahtzee is a 6-month-old lab/terrier mix who arrived at the shelter with parvovirus. Canine parvovirus (referred to as parvo) is one of the most serious viruses that dogs can catch and is also highly contagious for unvaccinated dogs.
The shelter treated the puppy for over six weeks before he shed the virus and made a full recovery.
“He's a survivor — parvo is incredibly dangerous and life-threatening, but with the right medical care from the Santa Fe animal shelter, Yahtzee made a complete recovery and now has a regular appetite and exercise routine,” Sarah Mathis said.
It’s been several weeks since Yahtzee’s adoption and the couple reports he is strong and happy.
“Yahtzee loves walking along the river, playing with big sticks, and working on his manners for salmon treats. He is learning to hike with us and loves to play with other pups at the dog park. He loves relaxing in the backyard by the grill — where we will be hanging out all summer,” Sarah Mathis said.
Tracks
Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society: Buddy is a gorgeous blue merle Chihuahua mix who is just over a year old and weighs about 18 pounds. Buddy is one of the sweetest little pups ever. He doesn't mind hanging out with other dogs around his size. He's great on leash walks and loves to jump on your lap and cuddle with you.
Blossom is a beautiful 8-pound, 1½-year-old domestic long-haired female cat. Blossom has been super sweet and loving. She enjoys to sprawl out on a nice cat tree while watching birds fly in the window.
These and other animals are available for adoption from the animal shelter, 100 Caja del Rio Road.
The mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The shelter’s adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily with the last adoption at 5:30 pm. Call 505-983-4309, ext. 1610, with questions.
The shelter will be closed Sunday for the Fourth of July.
Española Animal Humane: Theo, an 8-pound, 2-month-old cattle dog mix, has been in foster care before moving to the Ojo Santa Fe Resort Puppy Patch.
Theo is socialized, well behaved, snuggly and sweet. He goes home neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and with six months of heartworm prevention for an adoption fee of $150.
Oreo Cookie is 3 months old, neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and the adoption fee is $85.
Apply at espanolahumane.org.
Dew Paws Rescue: Ivan is a handsome 10-week-old kitten is looking for a foster family with the intent to adopt. Ivan gets along well with children, dogs and other cats. If you are interested in fostering or adopting Ivan, call 505-412-9096 or email infodewpaws@gmail.com for more information.
Horse Shelter: Twist is a beautiful, 3-year-old, feral bay who is one of The Horse Shelter’s five 2021 adoption event horses
She is in training with Greg Russell, who says: “Twist has a good quiet personality that is very accepting of new experiences for such a young horse. She rides on a loose rein on the trails and will quietly walk, trot and canter. She embraces the new training techniques as I introduce them, so has been easy and a pleasure to train.”
Twist will be available for adoption in August. Visit thehorseshelter.org/event/2021-gimme-shelter-event for more information.
Felines & Friends: Billy Bob, 16, is a sweet, talkative, friendly boy that is FIV positive but otherwise in good health. He is extremely lovable and a very wonderful cat. His best friend Bekka, 13, is a big girl with adorable markings. She loves to be snuggled. The pair need to be fostered or adopted together. They can be seen by appointment.
There are many kittens looking for families.
Apply at fandfnm.org to get preapproved. Kittens are typically adopted in pairs unless there is another cat or dog in the home.
