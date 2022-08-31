A plethora of pets is prompting Española Humane to reduce adoption fees and host a Puppy Palooza at Petco on Saturday.
The adoption event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the store, 2006 Cerrillos Road.
Pets are spayed or neutered and vaccinated.
The shelter has more than 50 puppies and 60 kittens available for adoption. All will be available for an adoption fee of $10, and fees are waived for all adult pets. A recent Kitten Fiesta found homes for more than 30 kittens.
On Monday, Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society, 100 Caja Del Rio Road, all animals, including puppies and kittens, will be $5 to adopt. With more than 270 animals in the shelter’s care, the $5 promotion aims to help alleviate overcrowding.
“We are extremely full of dogs, some that have been at the shelter longer than six months, and we continue handling puppies and kittens who are arriving daily,” said Murad Kirdar, shelter spokesperson.
In addition, the shelter will be celebrating Labor Day by offering free hot dogs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
All adoptable animals are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society’s mobile adoption team will be at PetSmart, 3561 Zafarano Drive, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday with adoptable animals.
On Sunday, it’s the annual “Get Your Licks on Route 66,” as
Fido Friendly Magazine celebrates its 14th annual cross-country pet adoption tour. Attendees can donate money to spin a big wheel of prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the shelter. All animals at the event are spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Visit SFHumaneSociety.org.
Pet Chat to discuss range of issues
This week on Pet Chat with Murad & Bobbi, the pair celebrate the unofficial end of summer with a range of topics, including monkeypox and pets.
Pet Chat airs 9 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday on 1260 AM and 103.7 FM.